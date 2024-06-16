Countries
Norfolk Police arrest Chesapeake man in overnight shooting at nightclub

Chris Graham
A Chesapeake man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Norfolk that left another man injured overnight.

Norfolk Police were called to the Broadway Club, located at 5671 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had already left the scene.

Soon after, officers were notified of a man who had arrived at Sentara Leigh Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and detectives determined the man to be the gunshot victim from the shooting at 5671 East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

As a result of their investigation, Luis E. Martino-Rosario, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

Martino-Rosario is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. He is also facing an additional charge unrelated to this shooting.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

