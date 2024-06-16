Norfolk Police arrest Chesapeake man in overnight shooting at nightclub

A Chesapeake man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Norfolk that left another man injured overnight.

Norfolk Police were called to the Broadway Club, located at 5671 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had already left the scene.

Soon after, officers were notified of a man who had arrived at Sentara Leigh Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and detectives determined the man to be the gunshot victim from the shooting at 5671 East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

As a result of their investigation, Luis E. Martino-Rosario, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

Martino-Rosario is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. He is also facing an additional charge unrelated to this shooting.