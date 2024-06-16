Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Which countries are leading the shift from internal combustion engine automobiles to EVs?
State/National

Which countries are leading the shift from internal combustion engine automobiles to EVs?

Roddy Scheer
Published date:
electric vehicle
(© kinwun – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: Which countries are leading the shift from internal combustion engine automobiles to EVs? – Mike B., Austin, TX 

Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery that can be charged from an external source. No exhaust is emitted from a tailpipe, and there are no fuel tanks or other liquid fuel components. Globally, China is leading the transition to EVs in terms of sheer numbers. But other countries are further ahead in terms of per capita shifting to EVs.

China has an EV sales share of 29 percent and an impressive number of publicly available fast-charging stations. There are 760,000 charging stations country-wide—almost six times more than all the combined charging stations in other countries! In June 2024, China unveiled a $73.65 billion package of tax breaks over four years to incentivize Chinese citizens to buy EVs and other greener cars.

Sweden has a higher share of EV sales than China (54 percent) but less publicly available charging stations (2,600). People with battery EVs in Sweden pay the least road tax and are exempt from ownership tax for five years. Norway has the highest share of EV sales (88 percent) and many publicly available charging stations (9,100). However, the annual increase in EV sales in Norway was about 36 percent from 2021-2022. Compare that to China (about 63 percent) and Sweden (about 68 percent).

China, Sweden and Norway are clear leaders in EV adoption, but it is also interesting to note which countries produce the most EV batteries. The supply chain for batteries starts in the mines, where raw materials containing the needed components are extracted. These materials have to be processed and refined, then made into battery cells, assembled into modules and then sold to automakers. Most EVs use lithium-ion batteries since they have a high power-to-weight ratio and long life. China holds 62.5 percent of global lithium-ion manufacturing capacity, Germany 11.3 percent, and the United States 6.3 percent.

Still other countries lead in EV vehicle production after batteries reach automakers. China is the top country for car production, followed by Japan and India. Some carmakers have formed partnerships with battery makers to produce their own batteries. NIO, the equivalent of Tesla in China, is one such example.

EVs are gaining momentum in Africa, too. About two years ago, the Ethiopian government introduced incentives for Ethiopians to adopt EVs, including exemption from several kinds of taxes. People were further incentivized by increased restrictions on internal combustion imports, which are set to be banned entirely in the near future. Ethiopia originally set a goal to have 150,000 electric cars on the roads by 2030. Since 100,000 has already been surpassed, the target has been moved closer to 500,000!

By buying an electric vehicle, you can support the global effort to transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. Educate yourself on rebates, tax incentives and other programs in your state to make the switch to an EV easier.

CONTACTS: EV Leaders, www.drive-electric.co.uk/press/which-country-is-leading-the-way-in-the-future-of-electric/; 2030 All-Electric Goals, spectrum.ieee.org/ev-adoption-2030-goals; State Policies on EVs, www.ncsl.org/energy/state-policies-promoting-hybrid-and-electric-vehicles.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Roddy Scheer

Roddy Scheer

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. Send questions to [email protected].

Top News

1 O’Connor on College World Series loss: ‘Unacceptable. That’s not Virginia Baseball.’
2 Here’s where I get in trouble: Questioning Brian O’Connor’s late-game pitching moves again
3 Breaking News: UVA finally confirms Elijah Gertrude out for 2024-2025 season
4 Police: Charlottesville family concerned about 23-year-old man last seen in May
5 Man arrested with machine gun as basketball game played in a Charlottesville park

Latest News

crime scene tape
State/National

Norfolk Police arrest Chesapeake man in overnight shooting at nightclub

Chris Graham
congress
Politics, State/National

Ben Cline votes to return Confederate memorial to Arlington Cemetery

Gene Zitver

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline joined the overwhelming majority of House Republicans to vote to reinstall a Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

supreme court
Politics, State/National

Power, ego and godliness

Robert C. Koehler

OK, the big question: Should our country – USA! USA! – return to a place of godliness?

constitution
Politics, State/National

Timely lessons about tyranny from the Father of the Constitution

John Whitehead
uva baseball college world series
Sports

Florida State tops Virginia, 7-3, to eliminate ‘Hoos from 2024 College World Series

Chris Graham
college world series
Sports

FSU defeats UVA, 7-3, in College World Series elimination game

Chris Graham
police arrest
State/National

Roanoke drug dealers arrested after search warrant executed seizing drugs and guns

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status