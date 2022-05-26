Shenandoah Valley Airport names Lisa Botkin as new executive director

The Shenandoah Valley Airport Commission on Thursday announced the promotion of Lisa Botkin to the role of executive director.

Botkin has served as the interim executive director since February after long-time executive director Greg Campbell was appointed director of the Virginia Department of Aviation.

Botkin is a James Madison University graduate with a bachelor’s in business administration/accounting. Prior to joining the airport, she spent 15 years at a private accounting firm. In 1999 she was hired to serve as SHD’s manager of accounting and has continued to advance within the organization, becoming the director of finance and administration in 2005, and then deputy director in 2018.

In her previous positions with the airport, Botkin was responsible for all finance and budgeting operations as well as human resources and benefit functions. She has also played an integral role in the Airport’s capital improvement program and project management.

“I have connected with many talented people working for the Shenandoah Valley Airport and have the utmost respect for the knowledge they bring to the aviation industry,” said Botkin. “I look forward to continuing these relationships as executive director of our organization. SHD has a bright future ahead as we continue to expand with a number of exciting projects over the next few years.”

For the past nine years, Botkin has served as treasurer for the Virginia Airport Operators Council, the organization representing Virginia’s sixty-six public use airports, where she has received the President’s Award on two different occasions.

Locally, she is a member of Shenandoah Valley Society for Human Resource Management, a board member of the Staunton-Augusta SPCA, and a long-time fitness instructor at the Staunton YMCA.

“Lisa’s wealth of experience in finance, airport operations, employee relations, and airport improvement programs will enable a seamless transition to the executive director role,” Shenandoah Valley Airport Commission Chairman Gerald Garber said. “She is well-respected in the aviation community and has developed great relationships with our federal and state aviation agencies over the past 23 years. The Airport Commission is confident SHD will continue to flourish under her leadership.”

