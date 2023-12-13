Waynesboro increases number of guests permitted at cold weather shelters

Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry may offer respite to more than 20 guests at their cold weather shelters if the host church meets certain square footage requirements.

Waynesboro City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to approve changes for the cold weather shelter offered from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week from Thanksgiving to Easter. The shelter rotates between locations in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Director of Community Development Leslie Tate presented information to amend the operational guidelines for WARM.

The amendments were aimed to increase the number of overnight guests that are permitted at a given host facility, Tate said.

The previous guidelines capped the number of overnight guests at a facility to 20. An overflow site is often required in Waynesboro when there are more than 20 requests for shelter.

Four churches currently host the shelter in Waynesboro.

“We evaluated all these existing facility square footages,” Tate said, “to look at accommodating such request and what would fit within the safety guidelines that were established and also maybe provide a bit of flexibility.”

The new tiers adopted by Waynesboro City Council

For less than 1,600 square feet, 20 overnight guests allowed (2 volunteers required)

For 1,600 square feet to 2,199 square feet, 25 overnight guests allowed (3 volunteers required)

For 2,200 square feet or more, 30 overnight guests allowed (3 volunteers required)

