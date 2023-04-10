Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswarm concludes cold weather shelter season for homeless in waynesboro
Local

WARM concludes Cold Weather Shelter season for homeless in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:
warm
Submitted, WARM staff Hunter McMillon and Ray Miller

Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, Inc., better known as WARM concluded its Cold Weather Shelter on April 9. During the 20 weeks they were open, the organization served more than 150 of Waynesboro’s homeless.

In total, 153 adult men and women stayed at the shelters for a total of 3,768 stays at shelter sites in Waynesboro and Augusta County.

In addition, 11,000 meals were provided by host churches, partner churches, restaurants, businesses and individuals. Snacks, water and clothing were donated during the season. Augusta Health also hosted two mobile clinics providing vaccinations and other preventative care.

Acting Executive Director and WARM board chair Brian Edwards said the season was a success.

Early on, Edwards had expressed fears that they might have to close the shelters due to church availability, funding and staffing issues. However, the organization with its partners persevered during the cold winter.

“Our faith-based community and other non-profits like Augusta Expo really stepped up to make this season a reality,” Edwards said. “Our community of caring assembled quickly, so that we could provide shelter, meals and warmth to the homeless.”

Due to space constraints and local fire and zoning regulations, some people were turned away from the WARM shelters this season.

The 2022- 2023 Cold Weather Shelter season opened on Nov. 21. This was the eighth year operating the ministry which runs from Thanksgiving to Easter.

WARM will continue to its other core ministry, the Ruth Van Cleve Anderson WARM House for Women and Children, year round as has since 2015.

Planning for the 2023-2024 Cold Weather Shelter has already begun.

“WARM’s goal is to ensure that none of our neighbors should die cold and alone, ever,” said Edwards.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 WARM concludes Cold Weather Shelter season for homeless in Waynesboro
2 Nothing on Jim Wood, Buttigieg slur on Waynesboro City Council agenda for April 10 meeting
3 Virginia state trooper, two others, injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
4 Two teens sought in armed carjacking of Lyft driver in Albemarle County
5 Mailbag: Deranged Trumpers, fake Christians weigh in on UVA-Tennessee football game story

Latest News

hunter dickinson
Sports

Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Chris Graham
nashville tennessee
U.S./World

Gun safety groups call on Corporate America to cease donations to Tennessee Republicans

Chris Graham

A coalition of gun safety groups are calling on Corporate America to cease donations to the political campaigns of Tennessee state lawmakers who voted last week to expel Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for demanding that the General Assembly take action to prevent gun deaths.

lacrosse
Sports

St. Anne’s-Belfield School set to honor long-time lacrosse coach Bo Perriello

Chris Graham

St. Anne's-Belfield School will honor long-time boys lacrosse coach Bo Perriello before the Saints’ game on Friday at 5 p.m.

joanie willett virginia tech
U.S./World

Scholar studies Virginia Main Street success to revitalize town centers in England

Crystal Graham
distracted driving
Virginia

Drive Smarter: Virginia roadways see increase in distracted-driving crashes

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday night shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Details for Virginia football’s annual Blue-White spring football game

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy