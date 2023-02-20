Countries
news waynesboro city council to discuss homelessness at feb 24 retreat
Local

Waynesboro City Council to discuss homelessness at Feb. 24 retreat

Crystal Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro City Council is holding its annual retreat on Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the first retreat since Lana Williams took over as mayor; and Kenneth Lee and Jim Wood joined Council.

The retreat is normally held in the fall to discuss the budget but was postponed so that new Council members could participate.

Former mayor and Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said in a phone interview with AFP that he has asked for the current homelessness issue to be added to the agenda of the meeting.

The retreat is open to the public. However, no broadcast of the meeting will be available.

The retreat will be held at BRITE Bus Transit Services at 51 Ivy Ridge Lane in Fishersville.

For more information, call (540) 942-6669.

