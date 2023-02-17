Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news homeless service center harrisonburg seeing potential for the building
Local

Homeless Service Center: Harrisonburg ‘seeing potential for the building’

Crystal Graham
Published:
harrisonburg homeless services center shelter
1111 North Main Street, photo courtesy City of Harrisonburg

The City of Harrisonburg shared preliminary designs for its Homeless Service Center with the community earlier this month.

Harrisonburg, and the city’s architectural firm for the project, MTFA, shared images and sought additional feedback from the community for the 1111 North Main St. renovation before they finalize plans for a 24/7 day center and low-barrier night and cold-weather shelter.

“A key aspect of the latest presentation was a discussion regarding preliminary designs – both the potential functionality of the space inside and the aesthetics of the outside,” said Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications Michael Parks. “While it’s still preliminary at this time, seeing the potential for the building start to come into focus is exciting. We are moving closer to being able to finalize the design and take the next big steps forward.”

Some of the feedback from the stakeholders at the meeting included:

  • Mailboxes and storage lockers for personal belongings should be considered
  • Need for personal safe space for sleeping quarters; consider low partitions to create privacy
  • Durability and sturdy design needed due to high use of shelters
  • Small training rooms with computers should be provided
  • Bulletin board should be provided for resources, ride-sharing information
  • Provide access to bathrooms when shelter is closed
  • Consider light and sound control for those who might work 2nd or 3rd shifts
  • Provide safe outdoor space
  • Office space for case managers and private meeting spaces should be provided
  • Space for medication storage and dispensing as well as respite services should be included
  • Consider pay to stay options for some guests
  • Consider some kind of food pantry service within the shelter

The project will provide a day shelter with 75 permanent beds, 25 cold-weather beds, showers, laundry, a commercial kitchen, dining hall, community room, outdoor recreation space and multi-purpose rooms.

After sharing the overall vision, mission and values for the projects, MTFA also shared a project schedule and long-term vision for the project site.

The city and the design firm are still reviewing and updating designs based on the feedback received from agencies and community members.

“This continues to be a community-driven project, and we are grateful for all the organizations taking part in conversations to make sure this facility is the best it can be for those it will serve,” said Parks. “These relationships and the support of our community is important now, but will be even more important once the facility is open.”

Once the designs are finalized, the city should be able to put out an RFP for construction.

“We also will be putting out an RFP for a provider for shelter services, and a provider for day services. Those RFPs should go out in the spring,” he said.

The city is hoping to have beds open for the homeless population by the end of the year.

“That remains our goal,” Parks said. “We look forward to selecting an organization for construction so we can continue talks about what it will take to open this facility as soon as possible.”

Related stories

Harrisonburg ready to share designs for planned Homeless Services Center

City moves forward on purchase of permanent homeless shelter property

Harrisonburg seeks input on prioritizing most critical needs for ARPA funds

Affordable housing program expert named Harrisonburg housing coordinator

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

cline-bannon
Perspectives

ClineWatch: ‘Bulldog’ Ben Cline takes a walk on the dark side with Steve Bannon

Gene Zitver
Watts Psg Bridge Abutment
Local

Albemarle County: Preddy Creek bridge closed after failing routine inspection

Chris Graham

The bridge over Preddy Creek on Route 600 (Watts Passage) in Albemarle County has been closed to traffic.

Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail
Local

Waynesboro seeks grant to construct trail from Blue Ridge Tunnel to downtown

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro has a plan to develop a trail from the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel and get hikers and cyclists to the downtown area more safely than the current route along U.S. 250.

VT y albert pan
Virginia

Research may lead to new therapies for depression, anxiety, stress

Crystal Graham
transgender
Sports

Virginia State Senate committee kills anti-trans sports participation bill

Chris Graham
ben vander plas reece beekman
Sports

Tony Bennett on near-miss at Louisville: ‘We got to come right, and we got to be ready’

Chris Graham
apollo
Culture

Virginia Museum of History & Culture starts countdown for starry new exhibition

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy