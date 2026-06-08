Donate
Donate
Home Gregory Bovino wants to run for president, to deport the ‘106 million illegals’
Politics, U.S. & World

Gregory Bovino wants to run for president, to deport the ‘106 million illegals’

Chris Graham
Published date:
gregory bovino
Gregory Bovino. Photo: © Robert V Schwemmer / Shutterstock.com

The guy that Donald Trump sacked from running his mass deportation program thinks the problem wasn’t how extreme the policy was, but rather, that it wasn’t extreme enough.

“My one and only priority is deporting the 106 million illegals who are here. That’s it,” Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol Gestapo chief who was dumped by Trump after the disastrous deportation operation in Minnesota earlier this year, wrote on Twitter on Monday, by way of confirming a report that he is, and no, not making this up, exploring a run for president.

Of what? 1930s Germany?

“The grassroots support I’m seeing tells me the polls are completely wrong. If I’m getting this much energy, it’s probably because 90 percent of the country wants mass deportations, and the media just isn’t asking the right questions,” Bovino wrote.

OK, let’s ask the first of the right question: so, you want to deport a third of the goddamn U.S. population?

Are you high?

It’s not even up for debate that there aren’t “106 million illegals” in the U.S., or a number anywhere in the vicinity.

Even the Department of Homeland Security pegs the number of people here illegally at around 11 million, and many feel that number is high.

Ten times that is a fever dream.

“My commitment is simple, liberate America from this invasion and restore our quality of life. If running for President is what it takes to actually get it done, then all options are on the table,” Bovino wrote.

Appears our 5’2” former Border Patrol chief needs to stop standing on the business end of midsize mules.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Residents raise issue with dangerous stormwater channel
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Staunton: Business owners share concerns about proposed downtown project

Latest News

friendly city safe space
Local

Harrisonburg: Friendly City Pride Market debuting at Best.Weekend.Ever

Chris Graham
money baseball
Baseball

SEC Baseball, again, dominant in June; ACC Baseball, again, dominated

Chris Graham

The SEC, again, is dominant in college baseball – this year, historically so, getting a record five schools into the eight-team College World Series.

ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline wants your photos for some dumb congressional time capsule

Chris Graham

The Ben Cline congressional office emailed a letter from the MAGA congressman to Sixth District residents on Monday about some time capsule thing that the Congress is doing for America250.

artificial intelligence
Local

Bridgewater College program will help students become AI literate

Chris Graham
american flag
Politics, U.S. & World

Un-Happy Birthday, USA: It’s hard to celebrate an America in regress

Chris Graham
chris feifs uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Cassese hires Vermont head coach Chris Feifs to staff

Chris Graham
AR15 firearm
Politics, Virginia

Hospitals, sheriffs and prosecutors, and their different approaches to gun violence

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status