The guy that Donald Trump sacked from running his mass deportation program thinks the problem wasn’t how extreme the policy was, but rather, that it wasn’t extreme enough.

“My one and only priority is deporting the 106 million illegals who are here. That’s it,” Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol Gestapo chief who was dumped by Trump after the disastrous deportation operation in Minnesota earlier this year, wrote on Twitter on Monday, by way of confirming a report that he is, and no, not making this up, exploring a run for president.

Of what? 1930s Germany?

“The grassroots support I’m seeing tells me the polls are completely wrong. If I’m getting this much energy, it’s probably because 90 percent of the country wants mass deportations, and the media just isn’t asking the right questions,” Bovino wrote.

OK, let’s ask the first of the right question: so, you want to deport a third of the goddamn U.S. population?

Are you high?

It’s not even up for debate that there aren’t “106 million illegals” in the U.S., or a number anywhere in the vicinity.

Even the Department of Homeland Security pegs the number of people here illegally at around 11 million, and many feel that number is high.

Ten times that is a fever dream.

“My commitment is simple, liberate America from this invasion and restore our quality of life. If running for President is what it takes to actually get it done, then all options are on the table,” Bovino wrote.

Appears our 5’2” former Border Patrol chief needs to stop standing on the business end of midsize mules.

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