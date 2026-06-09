At 12:38 p.m. today, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the U.S. “must, of necessity, respond” to an attack in which he alleged that Iranian forces had shot down two U.S. helicopters patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

At 1:28 p.m. today, The Wall Street Journal reported on a phone call in which Trump “sought to play down the helicopter incident, saying that it ‘wasn’t a big deal’ and stressing that ‘the pilot is fine.’”

Feel like you’re watching a tennis match yet?

More like, Trump is hitting a tennis ball against the wall, hitting it back, volleying back and forth with himself.

And no, we’re not done.

“U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

This, as Trump, according to a count done by CNN, has claimed, now 38 times, that a “deal” with Iran is near.

As the war that Trump launched for no good stated reason on Feb. 28 has passed the 100-day mark, and the “ceasefire” that Trump declared on April 8 is now in its third month.

The wall always wins, you know.

When you’re hitting the ball against it.

The wall is undefeated, and unscored upon.

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