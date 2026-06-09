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Home Trump vows revenge, backtracks, then orders bombing of Iran, all in a space of four hours
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump vows revenge, backtracks, then orders bombing of Iran, all in a space of four hours

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

At 12:38 p.m. today, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the U.S. “must, of necessity, respond” to an attack in which he alleged that Iranian forces had shot down two U.S. helicopters patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

At 1:28 p.m. today, The Wall Street Journal reported on a phone call in which Trump “sought to play down the helicopter incident, saying that it ‘wasn’t a big deal’ and stressing that ‘the pilot is fine.’”

Feel like you’re watching a tennis match yet?

More like, Trump is hitting a tennis ball against the wall, hitting it back, volleying back and forth with himself.

And no, we’re not done.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

This, as Trump, according to a count done by CNN, has claimed, now 38 times, that a “deal” with Iran is near.

As the war that Trump launched for no good stated reason on Feb. 28 has passed the 100-day mark, and the “ceasefire” that Trump declared on April 8 is now in its third month.

The wall always wins, you know.

When you’re hitting the ball against it.

The wall is undefeated, and unscored upon.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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