Donate
Donate
Home Have we already begun to see a significant sea level rise as a result of climate change?
U.S. & World

Have we already begun to see a significant sea level rise as a result of climate change?

Roddy Scheer
Published date:
beach umbrella ocean waves water
Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, sea levels have been relatively well-documented throughout the course of human history, making the recent sea level rise particularly noticeable.

Since 1880, the global average sea level has risen by around eight to nine inches. According to the NOAA, sea level rise may be caused by factors such as “ground settling, upstream flood control, erosion [and] regional ocean currents” on a more regional level.

On a worldwide scale, global warming due to extensive human emissions of greenhouse gases has led to the atmosphere increasingly trapping heat, and warming the ocean. As seawater gets warmer, it expands, increasing the sea level. Similarly, per SeaLevelRise.org, glaciers and ice sheets melt rapidly when faced by warmer seawater, which intensifies the rate of sea level rise.

In a CNN interview, Benjamin Hamlington, a scientist in the Sea Level & Ice Group at NASA stated, “It’s like we’re putting our foot on the gas pedal,” regarding the rate of sea level rise due to global warming.

While natural climate cycles contribute to sea level rise, it is exacerbated by human action.

However, sea level has consistently fluctuated with the Earth’s climate cycles, rising during warm periods and sinking during cool ones. With the definitive global increase in sea level, and the accelerated rate at which it is occurring, its clear that climate change and its human-driven exacerbation are at least partially responsible for sea level rise.

Greenland’s and the Antarctic ice sheets are particularly concerning with regard to the animals there. Polar bears rely on sea ice for hunting, mating and resting. The glacial loss that contributes to sea level rise has resounding impacts for biodiversity across Earth.

Further, it is likely that the global sea level will continue to rise in the coming decades, with scientific assessments projecting roughly another six to seven inches in growth of the global average sea level by 2050. This rapid sea level rise would likely lead to more high-tide flooding, storm surges, and pressure on coastal ecosystems.

Yet, sea level rise is not yet a catastrophe. Collective action can still significantly limit long-term damage. By cutting emissions through a rapid transition to clean energy, increased efficiency, and protecting valuable ecosystems, we can slow warming and its impacts.

In this time coastal communities can expand their resources and infrastructure, planning for the slow sea level rise coinciding with the Earth’s natural climate cycles. To help support these efforts, advocate for reduced emissions in your own community, and coastal communities near you.

Supporting communities already impacted by sea level rise can help ameliorate the impacts of the rapidly changing climate, reducing their burden.

CONTACTS: Rate of Sea Level Rise Doubled over 30 Years, New Study Shows, sealevel.nasa.gov/news/280/rate-of-sea-level-rise-doubled-over-30-years-new-study-shows/.

Support AFP




Multimedia

 

Roddy Scheer

Roddy Scheer

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

donald trump
U.S. & World

Getting away with murder: Under Donald Trump, the buck stops nowhere

John Whitehead
donald trump
U.S. & World

David Colton: Donald Trump has gone full tilt bozo again, this time over 2020

David Colton

Donald Trump, President of the United States, meets all the clinical criteria for narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder, and many of the indicators for paranoid personality disorder.

charlottesville map
Local

Span of control: What your Virginia local government can (and cannot) do

Brian Pinkston

People look to their local elected leaders to do things: from the granular – traffic signals, leaf pick-up – to the epic – housing for all, redressing systemic racism, “solving” mental health.

Beau Pribula
Football

UVA Football: What do we have in our new QB1, Beau Pribula? Analysis

Chris Graham
vote democrat election sticker
U.S. & World

Notebook: Democrats, who are going broke, move Virginia up in primary cycle in 2028

Chris Graham
jackson ingram baseball
Baseball

Staunton native Jackson Ingram has learned from big-leaguers Wagner, Gyorko

David Driver
jail prison mental health involuntary confinement
Virginia

Norfolk man faces 20 years for series of threats to ex, her family, FBI agent

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status