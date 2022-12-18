Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu gets out to big early lead coasts from there to 90 63 win over northern illinois
Sports

VCU gets out to big early lead, coasts from there to 90-63 win over Northern Illinois

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU got 22 points from Jamir Watkins in a convincing 90-63 win over visiting Northern Illinois on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (8-4, KenPom: 118) led 9-2 a minute in, had the margin at 24-6 at the 14:24 mark and were never threatened from there.

Watkins was 8-of-12 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line on the way to his new career-high, topping his previous high of 15 against Western Carolina in 2020.

Jalen DeLoach scored 16 points, tying the career-high he set earlier this month at Temple. He also brought down nine rebounds, just one shy of a double-double.

David Shriver got his first start of the season in place of Brandon Johns Jr., who was a late scratch due to a back injury. Shriver made the most of his turn in the starting five, notching a season-high 14 points and shooting 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Ace Baldwin Jr. was the fourth and final Ram in double figures with 10 points. Baldwin’s biggest contribution came in distributing the ball to his teammates with eight assists.

Keshawn Williams and Zarique Nutter were bright spots for Northern Illinois, scoring 16 and 11 points, respectively, for the visiting Huskies (3-8, KenPom: 312).

The Rams will wrap up non-conference play on Wednesday when they play host to the Navy Midshipmen.

The game will tip-off at 7 p.m., and it will be televised on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech men's basketball

#24 Virginia Tech shakes off early rustiness, ends up routing Grambling State, 74-48
Chris Graham
Reynoldo Zuniga

Prince William County: Authorities lead search for missing 76-year-old man
Chris Graham

The Prince William County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old male.

longwood basketball

Longwood guts out second straight road win, beating The Citadel, 75-70
Chris Graham

Longwood got 17 points and nine rebounds from Isaiah Wilkins to earn a tough 75-70 win at The Citadel on Saturday.

George Mason
,

George Mason rides tight D to 62-56 win over Tulane: Five straight wins for the Patriots
Chris Graham

Drug, gang task force seizes 5,000 fentanyl pills in Culpeper County arrest
Chris Graham
tony bennett kelvin sampson

Houston applies lessons learned from last week’s meltdown to hold off #2 Virginia
Scott German
uva basketball

#5 Houston bobs, weaves, delivers late KO to win prizefight with #2 Virginia
Chris Graham