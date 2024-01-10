Countries
VCU finishes on 7-0 run, knocks off George Mason, 54-50, to notch first A-10 win
Basketball, Sports

VCU finishes on 7-0 run, knocks off George Mason, 54-50, to notch first A-10 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
george mason
George Mason had a last-second chance to win Tuesday night against VCU, but could not convert as the Rams held on for a 54-50 victory inside EagleBank Arena.

Mason (13-3, 2-1 A-10) led 50-47 with 1:50 left, but could not score for the remainder of the game, as VCU (9-7, 1-2 A-10) tallied the final seven points of the contest.

The Patriots held the Rams to just 35.3 percent shooting (18-of-51) overall and 23.1 percent (6-of-26) in the second half. But the Green & Gold went 0-for-15 from three-point range and could not score on their final four possessions.

“This is VCU vs. George Mason,” Mason coach Tony Skinn said. “VCU was desperate. That’s a good team trying to figure it out. At the end of the day, we still had a chance to win that game despite going 0-for-15 from three. You can’t ask for a better opportunity than that. This is a tough one.”

Sophomore Keyshawn Hall paced the Patriots with a game-high 14 points (6-of-12 FG) to go along with four rebounds, while graduate forward Amari Kelly added 10 points (5-of-8 FG) and seven rebounds.

