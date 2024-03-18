VCU, after falling in A-10 title game, will face Villanova in the 2024 NIT

VCU has been selected to the 2024 NIT, the NCAA announced Sunday night.

The Rams (22-13) will face No. 1 seed Villanova (18-15) in the first round on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

VCU received an NIT berth after falling to Duquesne 57-51 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Game Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Obviously, we were disappointed with today’s result, but we’re excited that our season has new life, and that we have an opportunity to play in the postseason and play for a championship. We don’t take these opportunities for granted. We’re excited to be matched up with a very good Villanova team. We have a ton of respect for Coach Neptune and the Villanova program, and we’re looking forward to Wednesday,” VCU coach Ryan Odom said.

VCU will be making its seventh all-time NIT appearance. The Rams last played in the NIT in 2022, when they defeated Princeton in the first round, before falling to Wake Forest.

The Black and Gold will be making its 18th postseason appearance since 2004.