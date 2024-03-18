Countries
Home VCU, after falling in A-10 title game, will face Villanova in the 2024 NIT
Sports

VCU, after falling in A-10 title game, will face Villanova in the 2024 NIT

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© OJUP – Shutterstock)

VCU has been selected to the 2024 NIT, the NCAA announced Sunday night.

The Rams (22-13) will face No. 1 seed Villanova (18-15) in the first round on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

VCU received an NIT berth after falling to Duquesne 57-51 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship Game Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Obviously, we were disappointed with today’s result, but we’re excited that our season has new life, and that we have an opportunity to play in the postseason and play for a championship. We don’t take these opportunities for granted. We’re excited to be matched up with a very good Villanova team. We have a ton of respect for Coach Neptune and the Villanova program, and we’re looking forward to Wednesday,” VCU coach Ryan Odom said.

VCU will be making its seventh all-time NIT appearance. The Rams last played in the NIT in 2022, when they defeated Princeton in the first round, before falling to Wake Forest.

The Black and Gold will be making its 18th postseason appearance since 2004.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

