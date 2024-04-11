Update: Charlottesville man in I-64 standoff with police dies, identity released

A Charlottesville man, a suspect in a shooting in Waynesboro, died at the hospital Wednesday night after “shots were fired” in a standoff with police on Interstate 64.

Kevin D. Taylor II, 29, was transported to and died at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Taylor was witnessed by police fleeing the scene of a shooting on Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect refused to stop for police and sped away leading to a pursuit, according to Virginia State Police.

The chase continued over Afton Mountain into Albemarle County and came to a stop at 5:38 p.m. on I-64 at the 102 mile marker when the Lincoln ran off the highway and crashed into a guardrail.

According to the VSP, officers reportedly tried to get the adult male suspect to peacefully surrender for approximately one hour, and after a continued engagement with Taylor, shots were fired.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Interstate 64 was closed for hours for the standoff and subsequent investigation.

The Waynesboro Police Department is leading the investigation into the Hopeman Parkway incident. The adult male victim in the shooting was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

A firearm was recovered at the scene on the shoulder of the interstate, according to police.

