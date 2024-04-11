Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Update: Charlottesville man in I-64 standoff with police dies, identity released
Local, Public Safety

Update: Charlottesville man in I-64 standoff with police dies, identity released

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A Charlottesville man, a suspect in a shooting in Waynesboro, died at the hospital Wednesday night after “shots were fired” in a standoff with police on Interstate 64.

Kevin D. Taylor II, 29, was transported to and died at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Taylor was witnessed by police fleeing the scene of a shooting on Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect refused to stop for police and sped away leading to a pursuit, according to Virginia State Police.

The chase continued over Afton Mountain into Albemarle County and came to a stop at 5:38 p.m. on I-64 at the 102 mile marker when the Lincoln ran off the highway and crashed into a guardrail.

According to the VSP, officers reportedly tried to get the adult male suspect to peacefully surrender for approximately one hour, and after a continued engagement with Taylor, shots were fired.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Interstate 64 was closed for hours for the standoff and subsequent investigation.

The Waynesboro Police Department is leading the investigation into the Hopeman Parkway incident. The adult male victim in the shooting was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

A firearm was recovered at the scene on the shoulder of the interstate, according to police.

Related story

Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

alzheimers
Arts & Media, Health, Local

VPAS, Waynesboro Public Library to host open house for adults with dementia, care partners

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

‘Runaway Truck Ramp’ is first of kind in Virginia on U.S. 250 near Afton Mountain

Rebecca Barnabi

A new truck arrestor ramp opened today on U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) that is the first ramp of its kind in Virginia.

road
Virginia

Traffic alert: VDOT to close part of Rockland Road in Warren County for new bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi

Part of Route 658 (Rockland Road) in Warren County is scheduled to close for approximately 20 months starting Monday, April 22, 2024.

Old Dominion University Norfolk marina
Public Safety, Virginia

Man who robbed two students at gunpoint on ODU campus pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
outdoor summer concert
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington announces artists for summer concert series

Crystal Graham
court law
Arts & Media, Sports

‘Trial of the Century’ defendant O.J. Simpson dies at 76 of prostate cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
kobe pace
Sports

Virginia painfully thin at running back: Kobe Pace, pretty much, and a bunch of guys

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status