Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired

A suspect in a shooting in Waynesboro led police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday evening on Interstate 64 ultimately ending when “shots were fired,” and the suspect received life-threatening injuries.

The standoff, officer-involved shooting and subsequent investigation shut down traffic on the interstate for hours.

The Waynesboro Police Department reported to Virginia State Police that it received an emergency call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting a shooting at Parkway Village Apartments on Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro.

Officers responding to the apartment complex observed the shooting suspect’s vehicle fleeing the scene.

Additional officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the fleeing vehicle, a Lincoln MKZ, while others stayed at the apartment complex.

The adult male victim in the shooting was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Waynesboro Police Department. The victim’s name has not been released.

The shooting suspect refused to stop and sped away leading to the pursuit, according to VSP.

The pursuit continued over Afton Mountain into Albemarle County and came to a stop at 5:38 p.m. on I-64 at the 102 mile marker when the Lincoln ran off the highway and crashed into a guardrail.

Photos from the incident circulating on social media show the adult male suspect in jeans, a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

According to the VSP, officers reported they tried to get the adult male suspect to peacefully surrender for approximately one hour, before shots were fired. No details were released on what led to the shots being fired. However, according to the state police, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The wanted man was transported to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox field office is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Waynesboro police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation.

The male suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.