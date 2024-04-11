Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
Local, Public Safety

Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A suspect in a shooting in Waynesboro led police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday evening on Interstate 64 ultimately ending when “shots were fired,” and the suspect received life-threatening injuries.

The standoff, officer-involved shooting and subsequent investigation shut down traffic on the interstate for hours.

The Waynesboro Police Department reported to Virginia State Police that it received an emergency call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting a shooting at Parkway Village Apartments on Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro.

Officers responding to the apartment complex observed the shooting suspect’s vehicle fleeing the scene.

Additional officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the fleeing vehicle, a Lincoln MKZ, while others stayed at the apartment complex.

The adult male victim in the shooting was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Waynesboro Police Department. The victim’s name has not been released.

The shooting suspect refused to stop and sped away leading to the pursuit, according to VSP.

The pursuit continued over Afton Mountain into Albemarle County and came to a stop at 5:38 p.m. on I-64 at the 102 mile marker when the Lincoln ran off the highway and crashed into a guardrail.

Photos from the incident circulating on social media show the adult male suspect in jeans, a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

According to the VSP, officers reported they tried to get the adult male suspect to peacefully surrender for approximately one hour, before shots were fired. No details were released on what led to the shots being fired. However, according to the state police, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The wanted man was transported to the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox field office is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Waynesboro police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation.

The male suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

cm punk aew all in
Sports

Video footage shows why Tony Khan fired CM Punk: But does it help AEW’s bottom line?

Chris Graham
school bus student children backpack
Public Safety, Schools, Virginia

Assistant principal faces felony child neglect charges related to 2023 Virginia school shooting

Crystal Graham

The former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News has been charged with eight counts of felony child neglect.

norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides drop 7-3 decision to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders, 7-3, at Harbor Park on Wednesday night.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg explodes for 10 runs in the first, on the way to 14-8 win at Lynchburg

Chris Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Akron rallies from late 3-0 deficit, gets win over Richmond at The Diamond, 6-3

Chris Graham
insulin diabetes health
Health, Politics, US & World

Legislation would expand access, alleviate disparities in diabetes prevention

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham acc hoops
Sports

Radio: Chris Graham talks UConn, Caitlin Clark, Wrestlemania 40 on ‘Mark Moses Show’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status