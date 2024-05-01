Jackson Holliday has three hits in 11-5 Norfolk Tides win in Nashville

Jackson Holliday had three hits, on a night when the Norfolk Tides homered four times, in an 11-5 win over the Nashville Sounds.

Holliday, the top prospect in all of MLB, back down in the minors after a 2-for-34 stint in Baltimore, was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI.

The homers came from Coby Mayo (9), Kyle Stowers (9), Connor Norby (7), and Daniel Johnson (4).

Bruce Zimmerman (2-2, 5.04 ERA), in his fourth season with the Tides, got the win, putting in five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out four.

Zimmerman is now 14-14 with a 4.26 ERA in 52 appearances, 49 starts, in Triple-A dating back to 2021.