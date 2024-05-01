Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jackson Holliday has three hits in 11-5 Norfolk Tides win in Nashville
Sports

Jackson Holliday has three hits in 11-5 Norfolk Tides win in Nashville

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tides Jackson Holliday had three hits, on a night when the Norfolk Tides homered four times, in an 11-5 win over the Nashville Sounds.

Holliday, the top prospect in all of MLB, back down in the minors after a 2-for-34 stint in Baltimore, was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI.

The homers came from Coby Mayo (9), Kyle Stowers (9), Connor Norby (7), and Daniel Johnson (4).

Bruce Zimmerman (2-2, 5.04 ERA), in his fourth season with the Tides, got the win, putting in five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out four.

Zimmerman is now 14-14 with a 4.26 ERA in 52 appearances, 49 starts, in Triple-A dating back to 2021.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

Arts & Media, Climate, Local

Natural Bridge State Park named Green Park of the Year for waste management program

Rebecca Barnabi
cyber snackz activity book
Arts & Media, Virginia

Activity book aims to teach kids about cybersecurity with coloring pages, fun cartoon characters

Crystal Graham

Researchers at Virginia Tech have developed an activity book that engages elementary school students on cybersecurity in an age-appropriate way.

Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

Increasing growth of AI makes legislation necessary to expand safety measures, create NSA center

Rebecca Barnabi

The Secure Artificial Intelligence Act of 2024 would improve the tracking and processing of security and safety incidents and risks with AI.

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Public Safety, Virginia

Hopewell man, convicted felon sentenced for possession of firearm and ammunition

Crystal Graham
box on front porch of home
Economy, Virginia

ESS Technologies to expand in Blacksburg; consolidate Giles County operations

Crystal Graham
health care
Health, Local

Hospital safety earns four UVA Health medical centers ‘A’ grading from national nonprofit

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk
Sports

Jay Woolfolk struggles, again, out of the pen; #10 Virginia holds on for 8-4 win at VCU

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status