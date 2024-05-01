ESS Technologies to expand in Blacksburg; consolidate Giles County operations

A packaging design and manufacturing company with locations in Giles and Montgomery counties will consolidate its facilities into one larger operation.

ESS Technologies, Inc. will invest $1.6 million to increase its capacity and expand in Montgomery County.

The expansion should create 27 new jobs.

“Montgomery County prides itself on being a great place to live, to work and to play,” said Mary Biggs, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors chair. “One way we accomplish the quality of life we value in our community is by supporting both new and existing businesses. We are thrilled ESS Technologies recognized our commitment to and support of local industries by choosing Montgomery County as home for expanding their innovative business.”

In January 2023, the company expanded in Giles County adding an additional location to increase research and development, manufacturing and office space.

ESS Technologies is a subsidiary of the Pacteon Group.

Founded in 1993, ESS Technologies specializes in complete packaging line design, equipment manufacturing and integration for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and consumer packaging goods industries.

The company has experience in designing, building and integrating automatic cartoners, case packers, robotic palletizers and robotic systems.

ESS Technologies has operated in the Town of Blacksburg in Montgomery County since 1993.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County Economic Development and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia and will support ESS Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.