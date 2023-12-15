‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Gov. Glenn Youngkin today announced investments of $500 million in conservation, including critical funding infrastructure in the cities of Norfolk and Richmond.

Funding will be dedicated to key conservation and stewardship programs to address water quality, flooding, parks, dam safety, land preservation and habitat restoration.

“As Virginians, we are blessed to be surrounded by an abundance of treasured natural resources. This investment delivers on my administration’s steadfast commitment to ensure our natural resources are preserved for future Virginians to enjoy. We are prioritizing funding to further advance Chesapeake Bay goals, support vulnerable communities at risk of flooding, and bolster state parks,” Youngkin said.

The Youngkin Administration has continued to engage with key stakeholders, including the agriculture communities and localities, and prioritized continuing water quality improvements, providing the necessary support for best management practices and strengthening critical infrastructure. In response, the administration is directly addressing concerns and dedicating more than $250 million of today’s announcement to address water quality improvements. The efforts will represent substantial progress toward meeting Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay goals but will have impacts throughout the Commonwealth.

Virginia’s coastal communities are most at risk, but flooding affects the entire Commonwealth. The investment reflects the Administration’s commitment to protecting all residents of the Commonwealth from flooding, with investments in the Community Flood Preparedness Fund and the further support of the Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund that will support critical infrastructure to further protect those at risk.

The funding will directly target conservation and protect resources, but will also play an indispensable role in catalyzing new job creation and fostering sustainable economic growth. Funding the priority areas is a critical step to provide support to our beloved natural resources.

“Gov. Youngkin has consistently made promoting conservation and responsible stewardship a priority and that is reflected in these investments. We take seriously the responsibility to manage and promote our resources in a way that ensures they continue to flourish and are protected, while producing even more benefit for Virginia. We have committed to doing so in a transparent manner by listening to the needs of stakeholders and providing support in key targeted areas that will advance conservation across the Commonwealth,” Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said.

Initiatives include:

More than $200 million for Agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs) implementation to work toward meeting the Commonwealth’s Chesapeake Bay water quality goals

$50 million for the city of Richmond to assist in upgrades to their combined sewer overflow control project

$73.85 million for the Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project that will assist the city in undertaking structural flood risk management measures

$100 million for the Community Flood Preparedness Fund that focuses on larger community scale flooding projects

$25 million for Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund that focuses on providing loans for non-federal match and property scale projects

$8.2 million in critical operations and staffing funds for conservation and state park operations

$6.1 million for key dam safety infrastructure improvements

$5 million for the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund

$3 million to fuel the expansion of the Virginia Oyster Replenishment Program, catalyzing job creation and protecting Virginia’s oyster population

$2 million to allow for the propagation and restoration of critically endangered freshwater mussels