Home Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel
Cops & Courts, Local

Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel

Chris Graham
Published date:
Rodney Dwayne Phillips
Rodney Dwayne Phillips. Photo: Staunton Police

A Staunton man is in custody in the shooting death of a man at the Howard Johnson Motel in Downtown Staunton on Friday morning.

Rodney Dwayne Phillips, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Michael Jacobs of Staunton.

The shooting was reported at 9:55 a.m., according to Staunton Police.

Phillips fled the scene after the shooting and was on the lam for an hour before being taken into custody.

Phillips is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

