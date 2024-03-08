Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel

A Staunton man is in custody in the shooting death of a man at the Howard Johnson Motel in Downtown Staunton on Friday morning.

Rodney Dwayne Phillips, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Michael Jacobs of Staunton.

The shooting was reported at 9:55 a.m., according to Staunton Police.

Phillips fled the scene after the shooting and was on the lam for an hour before being taken into custody.

Phillips is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.