The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 44-year-old male.

Chad Michael Moore was last seen leaving his residence off Ardwick Circle around 1 a.m. in Fredericksburg on July 5th.

Moore may be driving a white 2014 Mazda 3 with Virginia tags VTT5152.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115. Case # 23-0705019