Richmond officer shoots man who allegedly draws gun during fatal encounter overnight

A man is dead after an overnight disturbance which led to a lethal interaction with police.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Cedar Street just before 5 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with an armed person.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and located the suspect, an adult male.

After a brief encounter, the man allegedly produced a firearm, and the suspect was shot, according to the RPD.

The man, who has not been identified, sustained a life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to the RPD.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.