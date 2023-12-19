Report: Virginia ranks as 9th most vulnerable state to identity theft, fraud

The MOVEit data breach impacted more than 83 million Delta Dental of California clients and has so far cost more than $13.7 billion.

WalletHub released its report on 2024’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud.

The personal finance website determined where Americans are most vulnerable to fraud and identity theft by comparing the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 14 key metrics. Data includes identity theft complaints per capita and average loss amount due to fraud.

Washington, D.C. has the most vulnerability in the United States, followed by Delaware, Florida, Nevada and Georgia. Maryland is No. 7 and Virginia is No. 9.

The least vulnerable states, however, are Kansas, Rhode Island, Iowa, New Mexico and Montana.

“Regardless of whether you live in one of the most vulnerable states, protecting yourself against identity theft and fraud is incredibly important for your financial safety,” WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe said. “Fortunately, there are some easy steps you can take to guard yourself, including monitoring your credit and non-credit accounts regularly, being careful who you give your personal information to and making sure your devices don’t get accessed by other people.”

Every state struggles with identity theft and fraud, but each also has its own challenges. The highest ratio of individuals arrested for fraud per capita is in Delaware. Florida was one of the only states where identity theft complaints actually increased in 2022 by 1.75 percent compared to 2021, when most states had fairly significant decreases. The Sunshine State’s high population of seniors likely contributes to its vulnerability. Nevada lacks a cybersecurity task force, and Georgia has the highest number of identity theft complaints and the second-highest number of fraud complaints per 100,000 in the nation.

According to Happe, a staggering 1,747 fraud complaints per 100,000 residents was reported in D.C. in 2022.

“It’s worrying that the home of the federal government also happens to be the area most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud,” Happe said.

She added that a reason for D.C.’s vulnerability is a lack of laws to protect consumers when it comes to data disposal, phishing and spyware.

“There’s a bit of irony to the fact that the place where all lawmakers meet hasn’t passed these important laws for its own residents,” Happe said.

WalletHub offers tips to protect your identity: