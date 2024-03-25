Countries
Podcast: William Byron wins the first NASCAR Cup Series road race of 2024

Rod Mullins
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

William Byron, who took the checkered flag at the season-opening Daytona 500, added a win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, in the first NASCAR Cup Series road race of the 2024 season.

AFP’s resident NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, breaks down Byron’s win, and previews the upcoming Cup Series races in Richmond and Martinsville.

Link to podcast on YouTube.

