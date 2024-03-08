Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: Virginia faces must-win game in ACC regular-season finale
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia faces must-win game in ACC regular-season finale

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball team
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia (21-9, 12-7 ACC) cannot afford a hiccup with Georgia Tech (14-16, 7-12 ACC) coming to town Saturday night.

AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the matchup, and also looks across the ACC at the conference’s three NCAA Tournament bubble teams – UVA, Wake Forest and Pitt – and what each needs to do heading into next week’s ACC Tournament.

Stories mentioned in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
2 Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel
3 Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, survives Miami upset bid, winning 55-47
4 Nelson County: Two men suffer serious injuries after Camaro strikes tree
5 Virginia State Police: Crash on Interstate 64 kills biker on Harley-Davidson

Latest News

baseball
Baseball, Sports

#8 Virginia gets touched up in sixth, seventh, drops ACC opener at Miami

Chris Graham
school classroom
Local, Schools

‘We can work on this’: Community members allege racism in Augusta County Schools

Rebecca Barnabi

Several community members raised concern at last night's Augusta County School Board alleging racism in the school system in the 21st Century. 

library banned books
Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes

Rebecca Barnabi

The Augusta County School Board discussed changes to its Library/Media policy at last night's regular meeting but tabled a vote on it.

Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County Schools waits for Virginia budget to balance 2024-2025 local budget

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Cops & Courts, Local

Staunton man in custody, charged with murder in shooting at downtown motel

Chris Graham
vt georgia amoore
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, survives Miami upset bid, winning 55-47

Chris Graham
climate change pollution
Climate/Environment, Politics, US & World

House environment coalition celebrates SOTU mention of investments in clean energy

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status