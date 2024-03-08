Podcast: Virginia faces must-win game in ACC regular-season finale

Virginia (21-9, 12-7 ACC) cannot afford a hiccup with Georgia Tech (14-16, 7-12 ACC) coming to town Saturday night.
AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the matchup, and also looks across the ACC at the conference’s three NCAA Tournament bubble teams – UVA, Wake Forest and Pitt – and what each needs to do heading into next week’s ACC Tournament.
