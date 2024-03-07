Metrics: Where do the ACC bubble teams as we edge closer to Selection Sunday?

What in the blue hell is Wake Forest doing, losing three in a row after blowing out Pitt and court storming Duke?

The Deacs are sh-tting the bed, is what they’re doing.

Wake’s average computer rating is a ghastly 50.5 after its most recent crapfest, a 70-69 home loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday, that has the Demon Deacons at 18-12 overall.

Wake was at an average 31.7 computer rating after the 83-79 win over Duke on Feb. 24, safely in the NCAA Tournament field, likely as an eight seed.

That 50.5 is probably straddling the first four out/next four out line.

Their regular-season finale: Clemson at home Saturday.

Good luck there.

Pitt (20-10) is taking care of business, winning its last two – at Boston College and at home against Florida State – to improve to a season-best 45.2 average computer rating.

The Panthers are 10-3 since Jan. 20.

They’re the definition of a team that you don’t want to be playing right now.

Their game this weekend: a reeling NC State, which has lost three straight, four of its last five, and is 4-9 since Jan. 20.

That should be helpful.

Virginia (21-9) hasn’t played since its 73-48 loss at Duke last weekend, and has somehow, hilariously, lost ground in the computers – OK, only slightly – from 47.6 on Monday to 48.0 today.

The ‘Hoos get Georgia Tech at home late Saturday night.

Georgia Tech, which has won three straight and four of its last five.

Might want to win that one, and maybe one in next week’s ACC Tournament.