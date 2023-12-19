NOVA brothers sentenced for fentanyl pill distribution in Culpeper, surrounding counties

A pair of brothers from Northern Virginia were sentenced Monday to more than 18 years of total federal prison time after distributing pressed fentanyl pills in Culpeper and surrounding counties.

Thomas Anthony Marshall, 25, and Jonathon Hayden Marshall, 20, both pled guilty in August 2023 to identical charges. The charges included one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of distribution and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Thomas Marshall was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and Jonathon Marshall was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on several occasions in September 2022, both Thomas and Jonathon Marshall sold pressed fentanyl pills to confidential informants working with the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Specifically, on Sept. 1, 2022, Thomas Marshall sold 1,020 fentanyl pills, and on Sept. 6, 2022, Thomas and Jonathon Marshall sold 1,987 fentanyl pills. On Sept. 14, 2022, Thomas Marshall sold 1,812 fentanyl pills.

On Sept.27, 2022, the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence shared by the Marshall brothers in Fauquier County. During the course of the search, law enforcement recovered 6,549 pressed fentanyl pills, $32,642 in cash, and numerous firearms and ammunition.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigated the case.