Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia aims to address mental health, behavioral challenges facing students
Health, Schools, Virginia

Virginia aims to address mental health, behavioral challenges facing students

Crystal Graham
Published date:
teen girl with face in hands
(© Siphosethu Fanti/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com)

The unprecedented rise in mental health and behavioral challenges facing Virginia students has prompted the Virginia Department of Education to create a new office to help youth who may be struggling since COVID-19.

The Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness will assist schools with a focus on the “Right Help, Right Now” resources available.

“Our students and our schools are facing different issues than they faced before the pandemic,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “We have redesigned several positions across the department to create the Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness. This office will bring a multifaceted approach to better equip educators, staff and parents in supporting our students and responding when a crisis occurs.”

Joseph Wharff, a professional educational administrator with more than 20 years of leadership in school services and school counseling with Henrico County Public Schools and VDOE, will serve as director of the new office. The Office of Behavioral Health and Wellness and the director will work directly with Coons.

The office will focus on three key areas:

  1. Behavioral health and instructional support: Focusing on issues regarding behavioral and mental health including school counseling, school discipline, the causes and impact of chronic absenteeism, and the effects on children and teens who rely on social media
  2. School health and wellness: Centering on issues such as opioid and drug use abatement, emphasizing the dangers of fentanyl and its spreading use amongst children and teens, and overdose prevention
  3. Student services: Dedicated to removing many of the wrap-around barriers to success facing children today, including working with military families and students in foster care, as well as equipping students for post-secondary access and success

The office will also develop the Virginia Behavioral Health Comprehensive Framework which is designed to assist in improving student outcomes through increased behavioral supports spanning between schools and communities.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump
2 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
3 Water rescue in Amelia County for two vehicles; one driver being treated for serious injuries
4 Bennett on projected first-round pick Ryan Dunn: ‘The best is yet to come’
5 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work

Latest News

football
Football, Sports

This guy promoting an Irrelevant Bowl makes a good point about the CFB postseason

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Off-duty Virginia sheriff’s deputy ‘absolutely justified’ in using deadly force in 2022 armed robbery

Crystal Graham

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney has found that an off-duty deputy who shot and killed a man who attempted to rob him at gunpoint was “necessary."

uva ryan dunn dunk morgan state
Basketball, Sports

Bennett on projected first-round pick Ryan Dunn: ‘The best is yet to come’

Chris Graham

Ryan Dunn, who played a paltry 12.9 minutes a game last season as a freshman on a veteran-laden Virginia team, still did enough in that limited floor time to have his name come up as a first-round pick in multiple 2024 NBA mock drafts.

court law
Cops & Courts, Politics, Virginia

Biden nominates UVA alum Jasmine Yoon to Western District of Virginia court post

Rebecca Barnabi
spring flowers with frost
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate committee launches investigation of asthma inhaler prices

Rebecca Barnabi
nikki haley
Politics, U.S. & World

Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump

Chris Graham
Politics, Virginia

Jason Miyares announces priorities for 2024 Virginia General Assembly session

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status