Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gov. Youngkin’s latest executive order requires notification of parents after drug incidents
Health, Govt & Politics, Schools, Virginia

Gov. Youngkin’s latest executive order requires notification of parents after drug incidents

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Fentanyl
dea.gov

Last month, nine students overdosed at a Loudoun County high school.

The Loudoun County Public School division reportedly waited more than 20 days to notify parents of the incident, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking immediate action to enhance prompt parental notification.

Executive Order Twenty-Eight was issued today and directs the Virginia Department of Education to issue guidance ensuring school divisions notify all parents of school-connected overdoses within 24 hours, work closely with law enforcement to prevent overdoses, and enhance student education about the dangers of abusing drugs.

“Parents have a right to know what’s going on in their child’s lives, especially in schools. Overdoses that occur on school grounds or are connected to the school must lead to an immediate parental notification,” Youngkin said. “School administrators’ first instinct when there is a problem cannot be to delay relevant information on critical children’s health and safety matters – it must be passed on to parents immediately. Opioid overdoses have claimed the lives of far too many Virginians, devastating families and communities across the Commonwealth and we must continue to combat opioid abuse and overdoses with action and transparency.”

The order instructs Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Department of Education to notify parents within 24 hours of a student overdose that occurred within a school system. New guidance is issued in coordination with law enforcement to prevent student overdoses and address the scourge of fentanyl on Virginia’s families and communities.

The order also instructs the issuance of information to local school divisions and parents about drug education and prevention programs for students. The One Pill Can Kill campaign led by the First Lady of Virginia and the Attorney General, along with the Attorney General’s Virginia Rules program, will develop critical decision-making skills in Virginia’s children and help generate conversations around the dangers of counterfeit drugs and fentanyl.

Youngkin signed Executive Order Number 2 on his first day as governor of the Commonwealth to reaffirm the fundamental rights of parents in the upbringing, education, and care of their children. In May 2023, he issued Executive Order Number Twenty-Six to strengthen Virginia’s interdiction and response to the ongoing fentanyl and opioid crisis.

The Governor’s Right Help, Right Now plan addresses the ongoing behavioral health crisis and provides support for individuals in crisis.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Sports

1 Ric Flair is All Elite: Tony Khan announces multi-year deal with WWE Hall of Famer
2 Report Card: Why does Virginia QB Tony Muskett always seem to be under pressure?
3 ACC Basketball Preview: A check of the landscape heading into the 2023-2024 season
4 Virginia super sophomore Ryan Dunn ‘ready to contribute’: Coach Tony Bennett agrees
5 Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Latest News

earth
Climate, Op/Eds

Climate and Energy News Roundup: November 2023

Earl Zimmerman
congress
Govt & Politics, U.S. & World

Tim Kaine on Tommy Tuberville’s military holds: ‘This is no time for political stunts’

Chris Graham

Tommy Tuberville has been a threat to our national security with his one-man blockade of military nominations for months.

police crime scene
Local, Cops & Courts

Albemarle County Police seeks witnesses in Route 250 fatal crash

Crystal Graham

The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the public's help in obtaining additional information about a fatal crash on Oct. 14 on Route 250.

hugh k cassell elementary school augusta county ACSO
Local, Cops & Courts, Schools

Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Virginia, surprise favorite at home, needs to defend home turf on Saturday

Chris Graham
stink bug closeup
Agriculture, Virginia, Weather

Virginia Tech expert offers tips for keeping stink bugs out in the cold

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Doggie golden years: SPCA adoption week in November encourages taking home seniors

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy