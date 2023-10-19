Virginia DOE forms work group to improve support, special education services

The Virginia Department of Education is creating a Special Education Work Group of parents, educators and support organizations.

The work group will be tasked with assisting the department in the development of the 2024 Roadmap for Special Education. The group will monitor and support Virginia’s school divisions that are struggling with providing special education services, and review recommendations of national experts focused on improving special education services for students and families.

“Since I have arrived, we have worked to improve our special education programming. I am extremely appreciative of the program evaluation teams and their thoughtful recommendations that will inform the improvement of our special education services,” said Virginia Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons. “The new work group will consider these recommendations to help inform solutions that will improve services the Department provides to students, families and schools across the state.”

The roadmap will include an increased focus on inclusion, high-quality instruction for all students, strong systems of parents and family engagement, prioritized monitoring and support, as well as an emphasis on postsecondary pathways for all learners.

“The Department of Education takes seriously its responsibility to make sure that students and families are receiving the appropriate services they need. The department also has a duty to make sure that school divisions are supported with the guidance and professional development they need to have effective special educational programs,” Virginia State Board of Education President Grace Creasey, a member of the work group, said. “The changes being implemented today will ensure that the department is effectively monitoring school divisions to ensure they are providing high quality instruction and access to high quality educators, as well as supporting those divisions who continue to struggle meeting those obligations.”

Based on feedback from the program evaluators and to ensure that Virginia’s “Right Help, Right Now” behavioral health supports for our schools are a focus, the DOE is also launching a new Office of Behavioral Health, focused on mental and physical health of all students and reporting directly to the Office of the Superintendent.

“School divisions play a crucial role in serving students receiving special education services and their families. We must always ensure we are meeting the needs of all students, supporting their families, and providing information and resources so each child can be successful. I look forward to serving on this work group so we can continue to provide the best education for our students in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, a member of the work group.