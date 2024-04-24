Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home University of Mary Washington joins four U.S. colleges in $25K NEH grant funding to explore AI
Schools, Virginia

University of Mary Washington joins four U.S. colleges in $25K NEH grant funding to explore AI

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Artificial intelligence
(© Zobacz więcej – stock.adobe.com)

The University of Mary Washington and four other public liberal arts colleges in the United States have been awarded a $25,000 National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant to navigate the world of artificial intelligence (AI).

The funding, awarded to Miriam Wallace, dean of the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Emily Todd, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Eastern Connecticut University, through a partnership with the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC), will support collaborative curricular design by humanities faculty.

Also participating in the grant funding are Eastern Connecticut State University, Northern State University and Evergreen State College. Participants will form learning communities and share progress first on their own campuses, and then meet in the summer of 2025 to share insights and experiences during a COPLAC workshop at Innovate Springfield, UIS’ business incubator in downtown Springfield.

The project, “Developing a Public Liberal Arts Humanities Curriculum: Empowering Students to Navigate an AI World,” will enable faculty at all five colleges to develop classes, units or short modules in humanities courses focused on the positive and negative aspects of generative AI.

As part of the grant, the institutions will also create open-access AI teaching resources, such as syllabus modules, readings, activities and assignments for all COPLAC institutions to utilize.

UMW’s Center for Teaching, directed by Victoria Russell, associate professor in the College of Education, will lead the effort at UMW.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation causing damage, safety hazards at Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Local, Public Safety

Staunton: Rebecca Simmons of Valley Children’s Advocacy Center among Virginia ‘Unsung Heroes’

Rebecca Barnabi
airplane in sky
Economy, US & World

Department of Transportation issues new rule on airline refunds; no more ‘headaches or haggling’

Crystal Graham

Airlines are now required to promptly provide passengers with refunds when it cancels or significantly changes their flights.

noncompete agreement
Economy, US & World

Goodbye noncompetes: FCC issues rule giving more freedom to workers changing jobs

Crystal Graham

The Federal Trade Commission issued a final rule on Tuesday to ban noncompetes nationwide in an effort to give workers more freedom to change jobs.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Update: Cessna plane tips over embankment at Pace Airport in Henry County

Crystal Graham
Local, Politics

Author Stan Haynes talks presidential nominating conventions at WWPL’s next Speaker Series event

Rebecca Barnabi
pregnant woman
Politics, US & World

Supreme Court to decide whether to ‘protect the fundamental rights’ of pregnant Americans

Rebecca Barnabi
planting a tree
Climate, Local

Arbor Day 2024: Women’s Club to collect plastic bags, give away trees on Saturday in Fishersville

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status