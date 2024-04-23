Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Tech to raise tuition, fees, room and board for 2024-25 academic year
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Tech to raise tuition, fees, room and board for 2024-25 academic year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia tech
(© Andriy Blokhin – stock.adobe.com)

The Board of Visitors set tuition and fees this month for the 2024-25 academic year at Virginia Tech.

The board unanimously approved a 2.9 percent increase in tuition for resident and nonresident undergraduate students.

Tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students will increase $474 to $15,950 annually, and out-of-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees will increase $1,084, totaling $37,777 annually. This includes a $99 increase in the comprehensive fee.

Annual room and board charges will increase by 5.2 percent, or $612 per year, to a total of $12,358.

Virginia Tech undergraduates received $169 million in grants and scholarships last fiscal year.

Tuition and fees are the primary source of the university’s educational and general program budget.

More information on tuition at Virginia Tech is available online.

Virginia Tech to consider 2024-25 tuition and fees at its April 9 meeting

Virginia Tech students to receive rebates for tuition, fees, boarding, meal plan

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors to consider tuition rate hike for 2023-24 academic year on Friday

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation causing damage, safety hazards at Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools celebrates ‘heart and soul of our educational community’

Rebecca Barnabi
government money
Sports

UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Chris Graham

UVA Athletics is wasting no time positioning itself to take advantage of the new Virginia state law that will allow the athletics department to directly compensate student-athletes via NIL deals.

police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville Police ask for surveillance footage to identify suspect in morning stabbing

Crystal Graham

A man received life-threatening stab wounds in an attack on West Main Street in Charlottesville Tuesday morning.

uva-football
Sports

Virginia announces football games with Washington State in 2025, 2031 seasons

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Analysis: Is Northern Illinois transfer Xavier Amos a good fit at Virginia?

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels take series opener from Bowie Baysox, 6-2

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Polanco, Cruz, Green, Glasser key FredNats in 6-0 over Delmarva Shorebirds

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status