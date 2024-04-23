Virginia Tech to raise tuition, fees, room and board for 2024-25 academic year

The Board of Visitors set tuition and fees this month for the 2024-25 academic year at Virginia Tech.

The board unanimously approved a 2.9 percent increase in tuition for resident and nonresident undergraduate students.

Tuition and mandatory fees for Virginia undergraduate students will increase $474 to $15,950 annually, and out-of-state undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees will increase $1,084, totaling $37,777 annually. This includes a $99 increase in the comprehensive fee.

Annual room and board charges will increase by 5.2 percent, or $612 per year, to a total of $12,358.

Virginia Tech undergraduates received $169 million in grants and scholarships last fiscal year.

Tuition and fees are the primary source of the university’s educational and general program budget.

More information on tuition at Virginia Tech is available online.

