Virginia Tech to consider 2024-25 tuition and fees at its April 9 meeting

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors plans to meet on Tuesday, April 9, to consider tuition and mandatory fees for the 2024-25 academic year.

Prior to the April board meeting, Virginia Tech will offer a virtual public comment opportunity on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. To speak, you must pre-register.

University officials and board members will participate virtually to provide an overview of proposed tuition and fee ranges and to receive public comment. The public comment period is scheduled for 30 minutes with an option to increase the time up to 60 minutes if there is demand to do so. Each speaker will be limited to three minutes.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the university administration is modeling increases in tuition and Educational and General fees from 0 to 3 percent, which is below the 4.9 percent increase included in the university’s six-year plan approved by the Board of Visitors last November.

The university administration will also recommend increases between 0 percent and 4 percent for mandatory non-E&G fees to support mandated cost increases including employee compensation and benefits and sustaining and enhancing student services including the transit system and student health/counseling services.

The board has been able to limit the average in-state undergraduate tuition increase to half the rate of inflation for the last five years.

If you are unable to participate in the public comment period, written comments will also be accepted on the Board of Visitors website. Written comments must be received by Monday, April 1.