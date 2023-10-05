Most Wanted: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed, dangerous Staunton man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office sent out a “most wanted” alert Thursday morning concerning a Staunton man, Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay, 30.

What we know is that Lindsay, who earned the designation “armed and dangerous” in the alert, is wanted on a host of felony charges, including abduction and a protective order violation.

The alert from the ACSO advises that if you know Lindsay’s whereabouts or encounter him, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

The ACSO has been involved in numerous pursuits with Lindsay over the past several days.

Lindsay was last known to be driving a 2018, Silver Hyundai Elantra, 4-door, with VA tag 71608HP.