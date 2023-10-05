Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Most Wanted: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed, dangerous Staunton man
Local, Police

Most Wanted: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed, dangerous Staunton man

Chris Graham
Published date:
Dustin Lindsay
Dustin Lindsay. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office sent out a “most wanted” alert Thursday morning concerning a Staunton man, Dustin Nathaniel Lindsay, 30.

What we know is that Lindsay, who earned the designation “armed and dangerous” in the alert, is wanted on a host of felony charges, including abduction and a protective order violation.

The alert from the ACSO advises that if you know Lindsay’s whereabouts or encounter him, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

The ACSO has been involved in numerous pursuits with Lindsay over the past several days.

Lindsay was last known to be driving a 2018, Silver Hyundai Elantra, 4-door, with VA tag 71608HP.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Virginia

Virginia: Weekend weather forecast includes breezy conditions, below average temperatures

Crystal Graham
tracy pyles
Local, Politics

Podcast: Former Augusta County supervisor Tracy Pyles seeks commissioner of revenue post

Chris Graham

Tracy Pyles served on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors for 22 years. Now the Augusta County native is running for the county commissioner of revenue post.

russia
Politics, Virginia

Virginia resident Vladimir Kara-Murza remains detained by Russian authorities

Rebecca Barnabi

Vladimir Kara-Murza survived two poisoning attempts by Russian officials in 2015 and 2017 after his criticism of the Putin regime.

public transportation
Climate, U.S. & World

Public transportation rules: Richmond in top 10 of American cities for car-free living

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia economy
Politics, Virginia

MAGA billionaires writing big checks to swing Virginia General Assembly elections

Chris Graham
powerball lottery tickets
U.S. & World

Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion; three people in Virginia win $50K

Crystal Graham
police
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Suspect taken into custody in attempted abduction case on Cabell Avenue

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy