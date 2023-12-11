A Monticello High School alum is in custody in connection with the murder of an Albemarle County real estate investor.

Ian Embry Legallo-Malone, 22, of Richmond, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge on Sunday night, according to a report from Albemarle County Police.

Legallo-Malone is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail.

He is accused in the murder of Phaedrus Acgtblu, who was found dead in a residence on his 35-acre farm on Stony Point Road on Thursday.

Acgtblu, who was born Kent Schwager, is a UVA alum who was known locally for his many entrepreneurial ventures, including a mobile billboard company that he launched in 1989, during his time as a student at UVA, and the launch of the Corner Meal Plan, which allowed UVA students to buy meals at Corner restaurants with a swipe card.

According to a report in The Daily Progress, Acgtblu was married to Robin Legallo, a pediatric pathologist at University of Virginia Medical Center.

It isn’t known at this time if there is a connection between Robin Legallo and Ian Embry Legallo-Malone, who, according to the report in the Progress, was a 2019 graduate of Monticello High School and a 2023 graduate of VCU.

Albemarle County Police, in a news release, reported that it is still actively investigating the murder.

Anyone with information on the murder is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Holmes at 434-296-5807, or anonymously at [email protected] or 434-977-4000.