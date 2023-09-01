Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Lynchburg scores 6-4 win over Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Lynchburg scores 6-4 win over Fredericksburg Nationals

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg NationalsThe Lynchburg Hillcats picked up their first win of the week, taking down the FredNats, 6-4, on Thursday night.

The Hillcats, the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, grabbed a lead in the top of the first, with a two-out rally. CJ Kayfus walked, then stole second base. Liam Sullivan went on to walk the next three Lynchburg hitters, to force in a run.

Yet the Nats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, responded in their half of the inning. John McHenry worked a walk and swiped second base, before Elijah Green brought him in with a single back up the middle to tie the game at 1-1.

Then in the third, Fredericksburg jumped in front. Green laced a two-out double off the wall in left field, and Max Romero Jr. followed with a double himself to put the Nats in front 2-1.

That lead was short-lived. Wuilfredo Antunez opened the top of the fourth inning with a towering home run to right field, which tied the game at 2-2.

Lynchburg kept the bats rolling in the top of the fifth, as Angel Zarate opened the frame with a single. Jose Devers drew a walk later in the inning, and an Antunez single then put the Hillcats ahead 3-2.

Alex Mooney followed with another single to plate Antunez, making it a 4-2 lead for Lynchburg.

CJ Kayfus extended that lead in the sixth inning, when he crushed a two-run homer to make it a 6-2 deficit for the FredNats.

After the seventh inning stretch, the Nats did find a rally. Cristhian Vaquero and Green each walked, prompting a pitching change for Lynchburg. Miguel Vinicio entered, and immediately walked Romero to load the bases.

Roismar Quintana then laced an RBI single to right field, and Marcus Brown added another run with a sac fly to left, but Vinicio limited the damage to just two runs.

With the Hillcats up 6-4, Vinicio and Zane Morehouse retired the Freddies in order in the eighth and ninth innings respectively, to wrap up a 6-4 win for Lynchburg.

Zach Jacobs got win #9 on the year, Morehouse earned his second save, while Pedro Gonzalez fell to 7-3 with the loss.

In Game 4, Mikey Tepper gets the ball for the Nationals, against Abel Brito.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

baseball
Sports

John Means gets the win in rehab start as Tides shut out Red Sox, 4-0

Chris Graham
Local

The sound of silence: Oldest operating music store in SAW area closed

Rebecca Barnabi

After 38 years of serving as the oldest operating music store in the area, the music has stopped at Tim Spears’ Music City.

road travel
Events, Virginia

Traffic alert: Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax County will increase road travel Sept. 5-11

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 50,000 are expected to attend the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) next week.

pipeline damage2
Environment, Police, Virginia

VSP investigating fire that destroyed machinery being used at Mountain Valley Pipeline site

Chris Graham
internet search bar Google
Local

Augusta County Library one of only 215 in U.S. to offer digital literacy program workshops

Rebecca Barnabi
missing
Police

Update: Police looking for missing Rocky Mount teen who may be headed to Roanoke

Chris Graham
mjf adam cole
Events, Sports

AEW ‘All Out’ Preview: Why in god’s name would anybody pay $50 to watch this show?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy