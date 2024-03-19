Rocktown Rollers, local roller derby team, to play in doubleheader on Saturday

The Rocktown Rollers, a local roller derby team, returns to Augusta Expo in Fishersville on Saturday, March 23.

After a hiatus, the Rollers return to challenge the Virginia Beach-based Dominion Derby Girls in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Founded in Harrisonburg, the team has worked the past two years to recruit new and veteran skaters from Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro, Charlottesville, Richmond and beyond.

This full-contact sport is a showcase of quad skating skill, strategy, hits and grit: “it’s like rugby on wheels without a ball, and it’s a damn good time,” according to a news release.

The Rocktown Rollers A Team will play the DDG All Stars at 1 p.m. The Rocktown Rollers B Team will face off against the DDG Seven City Sirens at 4 p.m.

Doors open at noon.

Augusta Expo is located at 277 Expo Road in Fishersville.

For more information, visit http://www.rocktownrollers.com.