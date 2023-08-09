Countries
Expert: Tips for preventing the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly
Virginia

Expert: Tips for preventing the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly

Crystal Graham
Published date:
spotted lanternfly virginia tech
Photo courtesy Virginia Tech

The spotted lanternfly is on the move again – disrupting native ecosystems and causing issues with human health and agriculture.

Virginia Tech is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to empower individuals to take action to prevent the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

“We need to prevent spotted lanternfly from going somewhere else and becoming a problem,” said Eric Day, manager of the Insect ID Lab in the Department of Entomology. “Make sure it does not move on vehicles or plants and remove and squish any you find.”

If seen, join the effort by stomping, treating, and checking for this destructive, invasive insect.

Before you move items stored outside, check for spotted lanternflies on:

  • RVs, ATVs, boats, hunting stands, trailers, and portable buildings
  • Building materials and stones
  • Propane tanks
  • Outdoor machinery
  • Pallets
  • Containers
  • Garden equipment
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Play sets or toys
  • Other exposed surfaces

Before you leave your home or work site, check for spotted lanternflies on your vehicle:

  • Doors and sides
  • Grill
  • Bumpers
  • Wheel wells
  • Roof
  • Cargo area

For resources for controlling the spotted lanternfly, visit the Virginia Cooperative Extension website.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

