Expert: Tips for preventing the spread of the invasive spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly is on the move again – disrupting native ecosystems and causing issues with human health and agriculture.

Virginia Tech is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to empower individuals to take action to prevent the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

“We need to prevent spotted lanternfly from going somewhere else and becoming a problem,” said Eric Day, manager of the Insect ID Lab in the Department of Entomology. “Make sure it does not move on vehicles or plants and remove and squish any you find.”

If seen, join the effort by stomping, treating, and checking for this destructive, invasive insect.

Before you move items stored outside, check for spotted lanternflies on:

RVs, ATVs, boats, hunting stands, trailers, and portable buildings

Building materials and stones

Propane tanks

Outdoor machinery

Pallets

Containers

Garden equipment

Outdoor furniture

Play sets or toys

Other exposed surfaces

Before you leave your home or work site, check for spotted lanternflies on your vehicle:

Doors and sides

Grill

Bumpers

Wheel wells

Roof

Cargo area

For resources for controlling the spotted lanternfly, visit the Virginia Cooperative Extension website.

