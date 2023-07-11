Countries
Local

Spotted lanternfly ‘fairly established’ in Waynesboro; infestation in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
spotted lanternfly Virginia
Images courtesy Virginia Cooperative Extension

The spotted lanternfly can wreak havoc on grapes, peaches, hops, and a variety of other crops, including ornamentals, and it has made its way to Augusta County and Waynesboro.

“Unfortunately we have an infestation of spotted lanternfly in Augusta County,” said Doug Horn, the Augusta County Extension Agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

The insect has made national headlines in recent years because of the extensive damage it has caused for homeowners and farmers.

Horn said the lanternfly likely hitchhiked to the area on trains along Route 340.

“The breeding population in Waynesboro appears to be fairly established as the reported sightings have increased each year,” Horn said.

At least two reports of nymphs have been made on social media from Waynesboro residents this month.

The spotted lanternfly was first detected in Virginia on Jan. 10, 2018, in Frederick County. It was first detected in Augusta County at the Mount Sidney rest stop along Interstate 81. The first reports in Waynesboro were received in the fall of 2021, according to Horn.

Horn said Augusta County was added to the state quarantine for spotted lanternfly in 2022 in an attempt to limit the spread of the pest.

“All businesses transporting goods out of Augusta County into non-quarantined areas must inspect their vehicles to ensure no insects are present,” Horn said.

A permitting process is outlined on the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website.

Reporting the spotted lanternfly

Horn said the Augusta County Virginia Cooperative Extension office is interested in reports of spotted lanternfly in areas outside of the known infestation areas which include Waynesboro and near the Mount Sidney rest stop on Interstate 81.

“If you think you have found a spotted lanternfly,” Horn said, “we recommend taking a photo of the insect, then killing it.”

Photos may be emailed to Horn with your location at [email protected]

The Virginia Cooperative Extension also has reference information on a website dedicated to spotted lanternfly.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

