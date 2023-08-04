Countries
Hammerhead worms: Creepy, nearly indestructible, slithering into parts of Virginia
Virginia

Hammerhead worms: Creepy, nearly indestructible, slithering into parts of Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hammerhead worm
(© Pack – stock.adobe.com)

Creepy, slithering flatworms that secrete a lethal toxin similar to what is found in puffer fish are invading northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to Michael J. Raupp, a professor of entomology and extension specialist.

The invasive hammerhead worms are nearly indestructible as they regenerate when cut in half – and individual parts slither away to regrow missing body parts.

The best way to kill the worms is with salt, citrus oil or vinegar, according to experts.

The flatworms immobilize victims with a coating of sticky slime, according to Raupp, and plunge it into the prey of earthworms and slugs. Earthworms are an essential part of farming and agriculture, according to the USDA.

“These rascals from Asia are largely unseen in the lawn but clearly visible as they glide in slow motion across a driveway on a cool dewy morning,” said Raupp in his blog.

Pets or animals that consume these worms may experience discomfort and illness. People who handle the worm have reported skin irritation.

If you see the worms, you are asked to take a picture and report your sighting to INaturaist or your local Extension office.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

