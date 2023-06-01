Countries
Sports

Erie scores seven in the 10th to post 10-3 win at Richmond

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsVaun Brown powered a game-tying home run in the sixth inning, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed seven runs in extras for a 10-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday night at The Diamond in front of a sellout crowd.

It was the second sellout of the season for the Flying Squirrels (21-25), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 9,810 fans, and the organization continues to lead all Double-A teams in average attendance at 6,787.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the sixth, Brown worked a nine-pitch at-bat against Erie starter Brant Hurter and crushed a solo to center field, tying the game at 3-3.

After a scoreless top of the eighth by Juan Sanchez, Brown powered a one-out double for his third hit of the night but was left stranded at third base.

Carter Aldrete hammered a leadoff double to center field, but Erie reliever Andrew Magno (Win, 2-1) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless to force extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, placed runner Diego Rincones advanced to third on a passed ball and scored off a Richmond fielding error to move the SeaWolves (26-21), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in front by one run. Later in the inning, Dillon Dingler lined an RBI single to right field against Raymond Burgos (Loss, 2-2) to move the SeaWolves to a 5-3 lead.

Andrew Navigato powered a bases-clearing triple, Julio Rodriguez lofted a sacrifice fly and Rincones batted a run-scoring double to move Erie to a 10-3 advantage.

In the bottom of the 10th, Flying Squirrels went down in order off a popout and two strikeouts against Michael Bienlien and have dropped a season-high six consecutive games.

Richmond snatched an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off a solo home run from Marco Luciano. It was Luciano’s fifth home run of the season and his fourth at The Diamond.

Erie evened the score, 1-1, in the third inning off an RBI double from Wenceel Perez. Richmond starter Landen Roupp closed out the inning with a strikeout and racked up a season-high seven punchouts over three innings of work.

Aldrete sent the Flying Squirrels to a 2-1 advantage with an RBI single against Erie starter Brant Hurter. Aldrete now leads the team with 26 RBIs and has extended his on-base streak to 15 consecutive games.

Perez delivered a two-RBI double in the top of the fifth inning to push the SeaWolves ahead, 3-2.

The Flying Squirrels will face the SeaWolves on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels will celebrate the community of Hanover County and it will be Randolph Macon College Night with In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game presented by Mechanicsville Rotary.

Left-hander Nick Zwack (1-2, 7.58) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Keider Montero (2-1, 7.78).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

