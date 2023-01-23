Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Powell died at the scene.

The Ford was driven by Mariasole Badalamenti, 17, of Danville. Badalamenti was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by EMS of a local hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.