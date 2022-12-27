Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news crystal graham top stories of 2022 focused on homelessness mental health more
Local

Crystal Graham: Top stories of 2022 focused on homelessness, mental health, more

Crystal Graham
Published:
headlines news
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

In case you missed them, reporter Crystal Graham prepared a roundup of her top stories from 2022. From sports to mental health and politics to religion, she shares her favorite stories from the year.

Sports

UVA victim’s mom: ‘Something could have been done to prevent this’

Mental-health expert: ‘Possibility for recovery and healing’ after UVA Football tragedy

HER Sports founder believes sports can serve as therapy for teen girls

Mental Health

Learning from the death of tWitch: Warning signs to look for that may save a life

Black and male: Why Chris Jones may not have sought help for mental-health condition

Teens: Are you worried about a friend? Start with asking, ‘Are you OK?’

Holiday blues have you down? You are not alone if you struggle during the Christmas season

Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate

988 phone response designed to be source of ‘hope, connection, empathy and care’

Homelessness

‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations

‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population

Beyond the bikes: Man on a mission to help unsheltered community

Bike Box providing transportation for those in need, one bike at a time

Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter months

COVID-19 funding blessing to homeless community, but emergency shelters closing soon

Politics

Sam Hostetter on Waynesboro City Council: ‘I don’t have a vote anymore, I just have a voice’

Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024

Midterms: Will anger over Dobbs decision lead to higher turnout at the polls?

Roe v. Wade fallout? Family-planning services eliminated at Waynesboro Health Department

Health

Beyond Hollywood: Mother, daughter move forward after colorectal cancer diagnosis

Actress Kirstie Alley is the latest to die from colon cancer: Are you at risk?

Other

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit

 

View full list of articles by Crystal Graham here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road

Traffic alert: Overnight ‘slow roll’ closures on I-81 northbound near Harrisonburg next week
Rebecca Barnabi
road construction

Albemarle County: VDOT announces schedule change for two roadway projects
Chris Graham

The schedule for planned flagging operations at the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 64 and U.S. 250 in Albemarle County has been updated.

vmi

Danny Rocco adds former Virginia Tech OC Bryan Stinespring to VMI football staff
Chris Graham

VMI football coach Danny Rocco announced three additions to his coaching staff, including one former Virginia Tech assistant Bryan Stinespring.

Malana Weaver

Powhatan County: Search under way for missing 70-year-old woman
Chris Graham
chapters health capital caring health

Chapters Health System and Capital Caring Health announce affiliation
Crystal Graham
waynesboro

Waynesboro: City receives $400k grant to redevelop downtown building
Crystal Graham
Fentanyl

Bill to strengthen nation’s borders against fentanyl signed into law  
Crystal Graham