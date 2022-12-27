Crystal Graham: Top stories of 2022 focused on homelessness, mental health, more
In case you missed them, reporter Crystal Graham prepared a roundup of her top stories from 2022. From sports to mental health and politics to religion, she shares her favorite stories from the year.
Sports
UVA victim’s mom: ‘Something could have been done to prevent this’
Mental-health expert: ‘Possibility for recovery and healing’ after UVA Football tragedy
HER Sports founder believes sports can serve as therapy for teen girls
Mental Health
Learning from the death of tWitch: Warning signs to look for that may save a life
Black and male: Why Chris Jones may not have sought help for mental-health condition
Teens: Are you worried about a friend? Start with asking, ‘Are you OK?’
Holiday blues have you down? You are not alone if you struggle during the Christmas season
Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate
988 phone response designed to be source of ‘hope, connection, empathy and care’
Homelessness
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
Beyond the bikes: Man on a mission to help unsheltered community
Bike Box providing transportation for those in need, one bike at a time
Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter months
COVID-19 funding blessing to homeless community, but emergency shelters closing soon
Politics
Sam Hostetter on Waynesboro City Council: ‘I don’t have a vote anymore, I just have a voice’
Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Midterms: Will anger over Dobbs decision lead to higher turnout at the polls?
Roe v. Wade fallout? Family-planning services eliminated at Waynesboro Health Department
Health
Beyond Hollywood: Mother, daughter move forward after colorectal cancer diagnosis
Actress Kirstie Alley is the latest to die from colon cancer: Are you at risk?
Other
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
