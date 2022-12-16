Learning from tWitch: Warning signs that may save a life

Mental health does not discriminate. It affects people who are famous or not, rich or poor, healthy or unhealthy, young and old.

tWitch also known as Stephen Boss, was Ellen’s DJ and dancer. To most, his videos on social media portrayed a happy man with a beautiful family. His death by suicide earlier this week came as a shock to his family, colleagues and his fans. He was 40 years old.

His grandfather, Eddy Boss, said there were “no signs” Boss was in distress in the last days of his life.

When his grandfather last spoke to him over the weekend, Boss was the “same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been,” he told the Daily Mail.

“We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

The final text sent by Boss to his grandfather was “I love you Dad-Dad,” Eddy told the Daily Mail.

The family is “completely devastated.”

Ellen DeGeneres also issued a statement through Instagram.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Warning signs

It is possible that someone who dies by suicide does not have any warning signs leading up to their death, but it is rare. It’s normal for everyone to experience feelings of sadness. However, if the sadness doesn’t go away, or if you are noticing major changes in your loved ones behavior, it might be a warning sign that your loved one may need professional help for their mental health.

Knowing what to be looking for could help you save a life.

Warning signs may include:

Talking or writing about suicide or death

Looking online for ways to kill oneself; buying items to use in suicide attempt

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Acting recklessly: Alcohol, drugs, driving too fast

Anger

Low energy

Withdrawing from others, or activities

Cutting/self injury

Giving away possessions

Negative or critical self talk

Aches, pains or stomach issues

How to help

Here are some ways you can help a friend if you are worried about their well being:

Check in with them more often

Offer to do enjoyable things together: This won’t eliminate depression but may bring a temporary sense of connection and happiness. Just being with other people instead of alone is usually a good thing. If they say no, that’s OK. Just keep asking.

Listen to your friend, ask follow-up questions, respond with supportive statements not advice

Encourage your friend to get help from a professional

988 LIFELINE

If you need advice for how to talk to a friend or you are worried about a loved one, a lifeline is available 24 hours a day.

Unlike 911, dialing 988 doesn’t connect you to fire or police. Instead, 988 will direct you to a trained counselor to provide support and resources to the caller.

RESOURCES

Project Mental Health, a service of Augusta Free Press

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

RELATED STORIES

Holiday blues have you down? You are not alone if you struggle during the Christmas season

Teens: Are you worried about a friend? Start with asking, ‘Are you OK?’