Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news chesterfield county police searching for missing north chesterfield man
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police searching for missing North Chesterfield man

Chris Graham
Published:

Todd GrenfellThe Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 43-year-old male.

Todd Grenfell was last seen at his residence at 2126 Esquire Road in North Chesterfield on Sunday. According to his wife, he walked up the street to a friend’s house and never returned home.

She received a phone call on Monday from someone that claimed to be her husband but she wasn’t sure if it was him on the phone. This person said he was at a location in downtown Richmond.

Grenfell has several medical conditions that require medication and may be in need of medical attention. His family is concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Grenfell’s whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251. Case # 2302260417

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

waynesboro
Local

Community meeting to discuss Port Republic Action Plan is tonight

Rebecca Barnabi
uva virginia tech basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: UVA, Virginia Tech ready for 2023 ACC Tournament

Scott Ratcliffe

The Virginia and Virginia Tech women’s basketball teams concluded the regular season over the weekend and will now prepare for a trip to the ACC Tournament, taking place Wednesday through Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

reece beekman
Sports

Virginia is struggling, and it’s because Reece Beekman is struggling

Chris Graham

Something has been up lately with Reece Beekman, whose productivity has taken a nosedive since Virginia’s 63-50 win over NC State back on Feb. 7.

U.S./World

Legislation would permit whole milk in American public school cafeterias again

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Native Youth Community Project awarded $1.95 million ‘to correct a historical lack of educational access’

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Virginia

Connecticut man charged with filing false police report in Arlington County shooting

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police investigating Monday shooting death in Gillies Creek Park

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy