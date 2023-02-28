Chesterfield County Police searching for missing North Chesterfield man

The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 43-year-old male.

Todd Grenfell was last seen at his residence at 2126 Esquire Road in North Chesterfield on Sunday. According to his wife, he walked up the street to a friend’s house and never returned home.

She received a phone call on Monday from someone that claimed to be her husband but she wasn’t sure if it was him on the phone. This person said he was at a location in downtown Richmond.

Grenfell has several medical conditions that require medication and may be in need of medical attention. His family is concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Grenfell’s whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251. Case # 2302260417