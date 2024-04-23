University of Mary Washington announces 2 percent increase of tuition

The University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors has set tuition and fees for the 2024-25 academic year, as approved at their quarterly meeting in April 2024.

Tuition will increase by 2 percent for undergraduate and graduate students. The auxiliary comprehensive fee at UMW will increase by 3 percent. The decision follows several years of keeping undergraduate in-state tuition flat, but a small increase, still below the rate of inflation, is needed to support state-mandated compensation actions for faculty and staff and the continued success of academic programs and the campus experience.

UMW stands out among Virginia schools, known for smaller class sizes, dedicated faculty who work side-by-side with students, and a smaller price point that still encompasses this personalized approach. Starting this fall, UMW will offer a tuition promise for Pell-eligible Virginia students, closing any gap in tuition funding for in-state students who qualify for Federal Pell Grants. Pell-eligibility is determined when students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). UMW encourages families with an annual gross income (AGI) of $100,000 or less to complete the application process and add UMW to their list as an affordable option.

While the FAFSA process has experienced numerous delays this year from the U.S. Department of Education, UMW has been ready to work with students on their financial aid, from monthly webinars to individual cost conversations with admitted students. Through UMW’s Tuition Promise, eligible students have access to additional support, including responsive assistance for short-term emergencies and access to specialists and counselors who support their learning from day one, and even before day one with summer programs and guidance throughout the process.

Establishing the tuition and fees for 2024-25 also provides more certainty for families in making their college choice and planning for the next year.

The tuition increase will be covered by UMW’s Tuition Promise for the students who qualify. In addition, UMW automatically considers students for all eligible awards, including merit scholarships. UMW’s Washington Scholars Program and Alvey Scholars Program provide full tuition, fees, room and board for in-state students and out-of-state students respectively. Numerous awards are available depending on students’ high school GPA, test scores (optional) and areas of study. In prior years, 100 percent of first-year full-time students have received some form of scholarships and financial aid.

For 2024-25, housing will increase by 5 percent, and dining will increase by 7 percent, as both of these areas must account for inflationary costs that impact goods, materials and services.

For a full-time in-state undergraduate student living on campus with a meal plan, the total increase would be 4 percent or $1,132 for the year. In-state undergraduate students will continue to pay less than $15,000 in combined tuition and mandatory fees for the coming year. Tuition and the auxiliary comprehensive fee for in-state undergraduate students total $14,845. With housing in a double-occupancy room and a full meal plan, the costs remain below $30,000, with a total of $29,084.

Out-of-state undergraduates living on campus with a meal plan will pay 3.4 percent more or $1,390. Out-of-state undergraduate students will see a lower bill than in prior years, due to a change in the tuition rate decided in earlier in the year. Starting in the 2024-25 academic year, UMW’s out-of-state undergraduate tuition rate is reduced by $4,000, through the elimination of an out-of-state award of the same amount. As a result, tuition and fees remains under $30,000 for non-resident students, totaling $28,023 with tuition and fees combined. For out-of-state students living on campus with a full meal plan, the cost is $42,262.