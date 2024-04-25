‘Plays a vital role in our families’: Congresswoman McClellan hosts roundtable for care workers

In honor of Care Workers Recognition Month, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia hosted a roundtable yesterday to highlight her work to strengthen the care economy and hear from Virginian care workers’ about the challenges they face.

Members of Care in Action (CiA), the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Dreamer Mothers in Action and SEIU512 participated in the roundtable in which was discussed the impact care workers have on the economy, communities and families, the hardships they face in the care economy, and how to best support care workers through policy.

“I come from a family of domestic workers, so I am keenly aware of the incredible contributions they make. However, I also recognize the serious challenges they face, including wage disparities, a lack of benefits and minimal labor protections,” McClellan said. “The care economy plays a vital role in our families, local communities and national economy. I thank all of the care workers and local organizations that shared their insights, personal experiences, and expertise. I will continue fighting in Congress to protect care workers and strengthen the care economy.”

According to LaNoral Thomas, president of SEIU Virginia 512, home care is essential because at some point everyone will need a caregiver.

“We have to show appreciation for the workers that provide this care by paying them a livable wage, ensuring that they have strong benefits so that they do not have to work while sick and also ensuring that they have a seat at the table through the process of collective bargaining. We are excited to work in partnership with our elected officials to guarantee that all home care workers are respected, protected and paid,” Thomas said.

Lenka Mendoza of Dreamers Mother in Action said the organization is committed to fight alongside McClellan “to ensure that care workers receive the recognition and support they deserve. We will tirelessly work to strengthen the care economy and advocate for the rights of those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.”

“I feel great because when we care for someone, we help them have a better life. This job is really important and helps the United States economy. It’s urgent that the government keeps supporting our work. Taking care of others needs a lot of time and commitment. We look after elderly people and spend many hours doing it, but we often don’t get the respect we deserve,” said Zarah of Care in Action. “Being a caregiver without benefits and receiving low pay can be incredibly challenging. Despite the financial strain, many of us continue to provide compassionate care because of our dedication to helping others.”

Care in Action’s Altagracia Kubinyi said an urgent need exists to stop the home care crisis.

“At this moment many home care workers feel discouraged to do this job because it is not paid fairly. Unfortunately, our domestic workers are facing the hard decision of migrating to other jobs that give them more quality life. The reality is that 14 million seniors and people with disabilities will need long-term care as the population ages and it is important that our homecare workers feel that this is a work they want to do. Homecare can’t wait! Yesterday’s struggle was not enough, today is the time, tomorrow is late,” Kubinyi said.

Ingrid Vaca of Care in Action raised her voice yesterday because of “my history and commitment as a domestic worker.”

“We need to prepare so that we can have the necessary conditions to care for and be cared for in the future. And to remind you that not only do you have dreams in your lives and with your loved ones, we also want to dream and make this dream of justice a reality,” Vaca said.

The Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic actions to support the care economy, including:

Cracking Down on Inadequate Nursing Home Care: implemented new requirements for nursing homes that receive federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid to have 3.48 hours per resident per day of total staffing, including a defined number from both registered nurses (0.55 hours per resident per day) and nurse aides (2.45 per resident per day).

Improving Access to Home Care and the Quality of Home Care Jobs: ensures adequate compensation for home care workers by requiring that at least 80 percent of Medicaid payments for home care services go to workers’ wages.

Increased pay for care workers: proposed a rule to gradually increase pay for Head Start teachers by about $10,000, to reach parity with the salaries of public preschool teachers.

Cut child care costs for low-income families: finalized a rule that will reduce or eliminate copayments for more than 100,000 working families. It will also lower the cost of care for lower earning service members, thereby reducing the cost of child care for nearly two-thirds of children receiving care on military bases.

Made it easier for family caregivers to access Medicare beneficiary information: provided more support to family caregivers as they prepare for their loved ones to be discharged from the hospital.

McClellan is fighting to ensure families have access to affordable, high-quality care, and care workers have the resources and support they need to continue their invaluable work. While in the Virginia General Assembly, McClellan championed passage of the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights to make Virginia the first state in the South to have a domestic workers bill of rights. She also fought to increase wages and Medicaid reimbursements for homecare workers. In Congress, McClellan is a cosponsor of H.R. 20, the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act; H.R. 17, the Paycheck Fairness Act; and H.R. 4889, the Raise the Wage Act.