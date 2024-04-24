Update: Cessna plane tips over embankment at Pace Airport in Henry County

The pilot of a Cessna 172E was not injured when the plane went over an embankment at the end of runway at Pace Airport in Henry County on Monday.

According to Virginia State Police, at 6 p.m. on April 22, the plane was attempting to land on runway #36 at the Pace Airport when the plane began to bounce up and down.

The pilot said that they attempted to regain altitude after realizing it was no longer safe to land.

However, the pilot ran out of runway before the plane could gain flight.

The pilot was the only occupant when the accident occurred. There were no injuries.

According to VSP, this was a solo flight for training purposes.

Weather conditions were clear at the time of the incident.

The pilot was travelling from Blue Ridge Airport to Pace Airport; both are in Henry County.

This was not an emergency landing, according to VSP.