Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Dogs increasingly vulnerable to Lyme disease, tick-borne illnesses in early spring
Health, Public Safety, Virginia

Dogs increasingly vulnerable to Lyme disease, tick-borne illnesses in early spring

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Australian Shepherd tri-color dog in bed of flowers
(© annaav – stock.adobe.com)

An eight-legged arachnid the size of a poppy seed can cause major problems for your pets, and if left untreated, may damage kidneys and the nervous system and cause chronic joint pain.

The culprit: A tick most often found in tall grasses and wooded areas.

Dogs are increasingly vulnerable to tick-borne illness including Lyme disease, according to veterinarians with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Black-legged ticks, also called deer ticks, are most common carriers of Borrelia burgdorfer and can be found in the northeastern and north-central parts of the U.S.,” said Jenny Marin, a clinical assistant professor at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

While Lyme disease was originally thought to be limited to the northeastern U.S., Marin says positive cases of Lyme disease in dogs have now been reported across 39 states.

Dogs tend to be bitten by infected ticks in the early spring and late fall when adult ticks are most active.

Diagnosis and treatment for Lyme disease

To diagnose Lyme disease, your dog’s veterinarian will examine its clinical signs, exposure to black-legged ticks and test results.

Dogs produce antibodies 4-6 weeks after infection, which can be detected through testing. Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics for typically a month.

“While antibiotics are effective in most cases, it’s critical to complete the entire course of treatment, even if symptoms improve, to prevent the recurrence of the disease and reduce the risk of complications,” said Marin. “Most symptoms clear up quickly with antibiotic treatment.”

For prevention, your vet may recommend vaccinating your dog against Lyme disease or prescribing a preventive product.

Symptoms of Lyme disease in dogs

  • Fever
  • Joint pain or swelling
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Lethargy
  • Appetite loss
  • Increased thirst and urination

If left untreated, veterinarians say the disease can damage the kidneys, nervous system and heart and cause chronic joint pain. Kidney damage from Lyme disease is typically fatal, and damage to the nervous system can lead to seizure disorders. Heart damage due to Lyme disease is rare.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County supervisor raises issue with ‘Totally Unprofessional’ AFP column
2 Charlottesville: Police looking for two suspects in alleged assault on University Avenue
3 Downtown revival, popularity of coffee makes Espresso Bar concept timely for Waynesboro
4 ‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires
5 Spongy moth infestation causing damage, safety hazards at Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Local, Public Safety

Staunton: Rebecca Simmons of Valley Children’s Advocacy Center among Virginia ‘Unsung Heroes’

Rebecca Barnabi
airplane in sky
Economy, US & World

Department of Transportation issues new rule on airline refunds; no more ‘headaches or haggling’

Crystal Graham

Airlines are now required to promptly provide passengers with refunds when it cancels or significantly changes their flights.

noncompete agreement
Economy, US & World

Goodbye noncompetes: FCC issues rule giving more freedom to workers changing jobs

Crystal Graham

The Federal Trade Commission issued a final rule on Tuesday to ban noncompetes nationwide in an effort to give workers more freedom to change jobs.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Update: Cessna plane tips over embankment at Pace Airport in Henry County

Crystal Graham
Local, Politics

Author Stan Haynes talks presidential nominating conventions at WWPL’s next Speaker Series event

Rebecca Barnabi
pregnant woman
Politics, US & World

Supreme Court to decide whether to ‘protect the fundamental rights’ of pregnant Americans

Rebecca Barnabi
planting a tree
Climate, Local

Arbor Day 2024: Women’s Club to collect plastic bags, give away trees on Saturday in Fishersville

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status