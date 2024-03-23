Arrest made in Richmond homicide that occurred at bus stop outside City Hall

Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in the homicide that occurred this month on East Broad Street at a bus stop in front of City Hall.

Detectives arrested Johnathan Jackson, 29, of Richmond, Wednesday without incident and have charged him with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to Richmond Police, on Friday, March 8, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of East Broad Street for the report of a shooting.

Vincent Robinson, Jr., 33, of Richmond, had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The shooting happened just steps away from the Virginia Capitol where Governor Glenn Youngkin was reviewing gun-sense measures passed by the General Assembly.

Richmond Police detectives were assisted by the Virginia Capitol Police, Virginia State Police and VCU Police in this investigation.

“Detectives have been working this difficult investigation without pause since the morning of the shooting on East Broad Street,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. “I am constantly impressed by the dedicated persistence of our officers and detectives, by the steadfast assistance of our partner agencies and by the important contributions of tips from the public.”

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call (804) 317-6922 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

