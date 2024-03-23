Countries
Home Arrest made in Richmond homicide that occurred at bus stop outside City Hall
Public Safety, Virginia

Arrest made in Richmond homicide that occurred at bus stop outside City Hall

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Johnathan Jackson richmond police suspect city hall homicide
Johnathan Jackson

Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in the homicide that occurred this month on East Broad Street at a bus stop in front of City Hall.

Detectives arrested Johnathan Jackson, 29, of Richmond, Wednesday without incident and have charged him with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to Richmond Police, on Friday, March 8, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of East Broad Street for the report of a shooting.

Vincent Robinson, Jr., 33, of Richmond, had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The shooting happened just steps away from the Virginia Capitol where Governor Glenn Youngkin was reviewing gun-sense measures passed by the General Assembly.

Richmond Police detectives were assisted by the Virginia Capitol Police, Virginia State Police and VCU Police in this investigation.

“Detectives have been working this difficult investigation without pause since the morning of the shooting on East Broad Street,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. “I am constantly impressed by the dedicated persistence of our officers and detectives, by the steadfast assistance of our partner agencies and by the important contributions of tips from the public.”

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call (804) 317-6922 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

