Home Man shot outside City Hall in Richmond; detectives release photo of homicide suspect
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Man shot outside City Hall in Richmond; detectives release photo of homicide suspect

Crystal Graham
Published date:
richmond homicide suspect bus stop city hall
Suspect photo, provided by Richmond Police Department

Richmond Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for a shooting outside City Hall Friday morning that left one person dead.

On Friday morning, at 7:46 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of East Broad Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an adult male at a bus stop in front of City Hall who had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives are investigating with the assistance of VCU Police and the Capitol Police.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected video images from multiple sources near the scene.

East Broad Street was closed in both directions to accommodate the investigation. The roadway is now open.

The suspect is described as a black male possibly with a short beard but was wearing a face covering, a distinctive black and white hooded jacket, distinctive Fila sneakers, sunglasses and blue jeans.

He was last seen in the area of 7th and Grace streets following the shooting.

Anyone who sees this suspect is asked not to approach him. Call 911.

Anyone with information about this homicide or this suspect is asked to call  Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

