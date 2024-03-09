Man shot outside City Hall in Richmond; detectives release photo of homicide suspect

Richmond Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for a shooting outside City Hall Friday morning that left one person dead.

On Friday morning, at 7:46 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of East Broad Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an adult male at a bus stop in front of City Hall who had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives are investigating with the assistance of VCU Police and the Capitol Police.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected video images from multiple sources near the scene.

East Broad Street was closed in both directions to accommodate the investigation. The roadway is now open.

The suspect is described as a black male possibly with a short beard but was wearing a face covering, a distinctive black and white hooded jacket, distinctive Fila sneakers, sunglasses and blue jeans.

He was last seen in the area of 7th and Grace streets following the shooting.

Anyone who sees this suspect is asked not to approach him. Call 911.

Anyone with information about this homicide or this suspect is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922.